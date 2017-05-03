Noah Syndergaard Could Miss 3 Months, Headed For 2nd Opinion

The initial news on the torn lat of Mets ace Noah Syndergaard is not terribly promising. As Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports on Twitter, “initial conservative estimates” place his expected absence at about three months.

Syndergaard, the hulking righty who has emerged as one of the game’s top starters, left his most recent outing with the injury. It wasn’t clear at the time just how long he’d be down, but it seems that the initial look from the doctors suggests a lengthy absence. Syndergaard is headed to visit Dr. Neal ElAttrache to obtain a secon opinion, per Sherman.

That’s devastating news for a Mets organization that is already scuffling through a poor start while dealing with other injuries. In particular, Steven Matz and Seth Lugo are already missing from the starting staff, making it even harder to cover for the loss of Syndergaard.

Of course, there’s really no replacing a pitcher like Syndergaard, who seemed on track to replicate his outstanding 2016 season. Before his disastrous final outing, when he left after 1 1/3 ineffective innings, Syndergaard had allowed just five earned runs over 26 frames while racking up thirty strikeouts without issuing a single walk.

That Syndergaard took the ball at all on Sunday has already turned into a sub-drama. He had been dealing with a biceps issue but declined to undergo an MRI. Whether that would’ve prevented the injury isn’t really clear, but the focus has remained on the handling of the situation by the righty and the organization.