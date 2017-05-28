Nolan Reimold Retires

Former major league outfielder Nolan Reimold has retired, according to Michael Pfaff, the president of the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League (Twitter link). Reimold joined the Ducks last month and ultimately slashed .238/.359/.397 in 78 plate appearances with the club.

Before partaking in indy ball, the 33-year-old Reimold had stints with the Orioles, Blue Jays and Diamondbacks from 2009-16 and typically served as a respectable major league hitter. With the exception of 2014 – which he divided between Toronto and Arizona – Reimold spent each of his seasons with the Orioles, who selected him in Round 2 of the 2005 draft. Overall, the righty-swinger was a viable option against pitchers of either handedness during his big league days and ended up batting .246/.323/.422 in 1,556 trips to the plate. He logged his best year as a rookie, hitting .279/.365/.466 with career highs in home runs (15), stolen bases (eight) and PAs (411).