Orioles Claim Luis Sardinas

The Orioles have claimed shortstop Luis Sardinas off waivers from the Padres, per a club announcement. He had been designated for assignment recently.
Sardinas, a switch-hitting 24-year-old, gives the Baltimore organization another piece of infield depth. The club had an open 40-man spot to work with, but will need to make an active roster move as Sardinas is out of options.
Things haven’t gone well thus far for Sardinas, who slashed only .163/.226/.163 in his 53 plate appearances with San Diego this year. He has seen action in each of the past four MLB campaigns, including this one, though he has compiled just 480 total plate appearances and owns a lifetime .570 OPS.
Comments
mstrchef13
Maybe they will try to turn him into a pitcher.
ReverieDays
So long Janish.
padres_2020
Sardinas actually played pretty well for the Padres last year. The starting SS job was his to lose in Spring Training, but he somehow lost it to over-the-hill Erick Aybar.. The Padres liked his potential, but he was pretty terrible off the bench, so they eventually DFA’d him.
He’s still a pretty young guy — only 24 — and was a top 100 prospect for a while. I hope things work out for him in Baltimore.
CNichols
I’m pretty convinced his performance at the end of last year was a fluke and he’s not going to turn it around, but you never know maybe he can surprise with a change of scenery. He’s looked abysmal at the plate so far this year and his defense has also been suspect, but that may be a function of him getting limited reps.
Its sort of unfortunate that he’s out of options at such a young age. I think he needs steady play time in AAA for a little to figure out whats going on.