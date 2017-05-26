Orioles Outright Luis Sardinas

The Orioles announced that shortstop Luis Sardinas, whom they just claimed off waivers earlier this week, has now cleared waivers and been assigned outright to Triple-A Norfolk. By outrighting Sardinas, the O’s have opened a spot on their 40-man roster while still retaining control over the 24-year-old infielder.

Sardinas once ranked among the game’s Top 100 prospects according to both MLB.com and Baseball Prospectus (2013-14), but his bat has never fully come around in either the upper minors or in the Majors. He was praised as an excellent defensive shortstop while ascending through the minors, though that hasn’t borne out in his brief MLB experience to date, either.

The switch-hitting Sardinas did post an impressive .287/.353/.417 batting line in 120 plate appearances with the Padres last season after being acquired from the Mariners, but his production cratered in 2017. Overall, he’s posted a very modest .229/.278/.293 batting line through 480 big league plate appearances and a .278/.313/.348 triple slash through 888 Triple-A plate appearances.

Sardinas will provide some infield depth for the Orioles and could eventually challenge veteran utilityman Paul Janish for a spot on the big league roster.