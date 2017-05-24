Orioles Release Michael Bourn

The Orioles have released outfielder Michael Bourn, according to a club announcement. Bourn exercised his opt-out clause yesterday, per Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com (via Twitter), and the team obviously elected not to add him to the active roster.
Bourn thrived with the O’s late last year, hitting .283/.358/.435 over 55 plate appearances. And he might well have earned an Opening Day roster spot had he not gone down with an injury during camp. At this stage, though, the opportunity wasn’t there.
While Baltimore surely would’ve preferred to maintain the depth that Bourn offered, there wasn’t really a place for him at the major league level. The club already carries two part-time, left-handed-hitting outfielders in Seth Smith and Hyun-Soo Kim, with righties Trey Mancini and Joey Rickard also part of the outfield picture alongside center field stalwart Adam Jones.
It’s possible, though hardly certain, that Bourn could command a big league job with another organization upon his return to the open market. His ability to handle center field is an obvious benefit. And he has reached base at a .373 clip through eleven games at Triple-A on the year, with ten walks against eight strikeouts, and has swiped three bases.
At the same time, Bourn carries only a .220 batting average through his 51 plate appearances at the highest level of the minors and has managed just two extra-base hits in that brief span. It’s worth bearing in mind, too, that Bourn had largely struggled at the plate over the prior two seasons before landing in Baltimore.
dwilson10
I really thought they would add him to the Major League team and try to trade Kim.
johnsilver
Kim is a DH playing corner OF, hard to trade that really, tho do see your point. Might be Boras putting pressure on Duquette to let him go and attempt to find a job, but I really don’t see it now. Bourne has no power, really doesn’t steal bases like he did and never was a superb glove, only capable with it in the field.
Think he’s doomed now to be another D’aza type and float around looking for jobs whenever he can, then get released if wants to play.
RiverCatsFilms
Jesus Christ It’s Jason Bourne’s Long Lost Brother Micheal
Monsoon Harvard
He would be a heck of a lot better as a late inning defensive replacement for the Pirates than Danny Ortiz right now. At this point for the Pirates though, late inning defense doesn’t really matter anyway since they can’t hit their way out of paper sack just to score a run or two.