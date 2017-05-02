Orioles Place Welington Castillo On DL, Purchase Contract Of Francisco Pena, Designate Damien Magnifico

5:02pm: Baltimore has announced that it designated righty Damien Magnifico to open a roster spot. He had been acquired from the Brewers in mid-April. Magnifico made his MLB debut in 2016 but has struggled in limited action at Triple-A this year.

4:55pm: The Orioles will place backstop Welington Castillo on the 10-day DL after he was diagnosed with shoulder tendinitis, skipper Buck Showalter told reporters including Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com (Twitter links). Taking his place will be fellow receiver Francisco Pena.

Fortunately, there does not appear to be any significant structural issue underlying Castillo’s shoulder troubles. It seems there’s reason to hope that he won’t require a lengthy stint on the DL. Castillo has opened the year with a strong .314/.333/.443 batting line.

Adding Pena, meanwhile, will necessitate the opening of a 40-man roster spot. He’ll likely function as the reserve to Caleb Joseph while he’s up. Pena, 27, was outrighted over the winter. He has been productive (.290/.333/.419) in 33 plate appearances thus far at Triple-A.