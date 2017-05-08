Padres Acquire Matt Szczur

The Padres have acquired outfielder Matt Szczur from the Cubs, per club announcements. Chicago will acquire righty Justin Hancock in exchange for Szczur, who had been designated for assignment.
Since the Cubs were able to find some kind of return for the out-of-options Szczur, there must’ve been interest from other organizations. The 27-year-old had not been playing much this year in Chicago, recording just four hits in 23 trips to the plate, and has long been seen as a possible trade target for other organizations.
Last season, though, Szczur played a bigger role on the Cubs’ World Series-winning roster. He appeared in 107 games, in fact, though he took only 200 plate appearances. Szczur slashed a solid .259/.312/.400 with five home runs on the year while providing quality glovework.
Szczur has typically performed much better against left-handed than right-handed pitching, so he’ll presumably function in some kind of platoon with San Diego. To get him, the Friars gave up Hancock, a 26-year-old hurler who has shown promise at times. But he has been hit hard in the early going at Double-A this year — where he has converted to a pen role after previously functioning almost exclusively as a starter.
JDGoat
Imagine going from the Cubs to the 2017 Padres. At least he’ll have good weather and maybe a starting job.
chesteraarthur
I thought their of was the part of that team that wasn’t a dumpster fire
SoCalStuntman
“I thought their of was the part of that team…” WTF are you saying??
csamson11
“I thought their OF (outfield) was the part of that team that wasn’t a dumpster fire”
chesteraarthur
Wow, you really couldn’t figure that one out?
SoCalStuntman
Right on. Thanks for clarifying. I agree with those saying a change of scenery and regular AB’s for Szczur will do him good! Best of luck to him!
outinleftfield
Injuries have put a crimp in that idea. They have two guys that are down and won’t be back until June at the earliest. Blash has been a disappointment, to say the least. The Padres two rookie OF have played just about every game and that can’t be good. Szczur should b able to fill in for them in LF and RF to give guys some rest. All in all an improvement for the Padres and a guy that is cheap and under team control for several years.
pvcnova
Sad to see him go. Good luck Matty, and go Nova!
bleacherbum
Worth a shot, can’t be any worse than the Jankowski/Blash experiment out there in left. Nice stop gap option too if they plan to delay Margot’s clock at some point soon by sending him to AAA.
SixFlagsMagicPadres
Interesting trade. Maybe he can do better than Jankowski.
outinleftfield
He certainly can’t do worse than Blash. What is that guy hitting now, .087 or something ridiculous like that?
bleacherbum
Yeah he has been horrible. He either Strikes out, walks or hits solo home runs down 10-1. Andy Green has given him ample opportunities, he just can’t get it done at this level.
sallier
Good trade for the Friars but holy cow looking at Hancock’s stats makes one miserable. Six years in the minors, dude’s career bush league, his stuff’s lollipop and apparently has an iron glove. Seriously, I’m pretty sure Szczur was out of options so maybe he demanded a trade – can’t make sense outta this otherwise.
JDGoat
They would’ve almost certainly lost him on waivers so getting something was better than nothing
ReverieDays
The Cubs got a whole lot of nothing out of this, but good for Matt. I hope he gets a shot to play more.
outinleftfield
Szczur is a whole lot of nothing and he was DFA, so it was an even trade.
ReverieDays
He was a serviceable Major League OF backup last year. That’s a lot better than a worthless AA reliever that has an ERA north of 6.
outinleftfield
.211/.273/.263/.536 is pretty much nothing and he was going to go away for nothing at all if he was claimed. At least the guy they got fills a spot in the AA rotation.
TheWestCoastRyan
Who gets sent down to make room for Scuzer?
bleacherbum
Either Blash or Quackenbush, have to figure.
TheWestCoastRyan
Quack is already in AAA
bleacherbum
I think he just got recalled again yesterday or the day before when they put Hector Sanchez on the 10 day DL, yesterday I believe. Poor guy has racked up more frequent flier miles from El Paso to San Diego that just about anyone.
TheWestCoastRyan
Oh shoot. You’re right.
TheWestCoastRyan
P.S. Preller better enjoy that while it lasts cuz this is Kevin Quackenbush’s last option year.
outinleftfield
So does that mean the Padres sent back one of the Rule 5 guys or did they DFA Blash?
jide
They mover baumann to the 60 day dl
outinleftfield
Thanks. No corresponding move to clear a spot on the 25 man yet?
TheWestCoastRyan
They don’t have to DFA or send back anyone. They already put Buddy Baumann on the 60-day DL. Probably just gonna option Blash to AAA.
bleacherbum
Based off how they handled Perdomo last year and how easy the could have offered him back to St.Louis after the first month or two of the season when he was atrocious, they stayed pat and it paid off. I think they will do the same with Diaz, Cordoba and Torrens. Diaz has been getting rocked lately but as the long man in the pen it’s worth hanging on to him and only using him in low leverage situations to rebuild his confidence, his stuff is too good to just give up on him 30 games into the season.
TheWestCoastRyan
Only reason to send any of the Rule 5 guys back is if they’re making a playoff push. There is no other reason to do it.
bleacherbum
Yeah they will all stay and rightfully so honestly. They have all showed flashes of why they were chosen by Preller. Maybe Córdoba and Diaz more because they have been exposed to a higher degree than Torrens so far, but as a 21 year old catcher who is asked to play sparingly I think this year is going to be more of a mental than physical learning tool for him.
Plus we don’t have much catching depth in the minors, Hedges was the diamond in the rough we were all waiting for and the next impactful C in the wings would be Austin Allen and he is in Fort Wayne right now. So stashing Torrens now and allow him to play every day next year at San Antonio or El Paso makes a ton of sense.
John251
I’ll miss Matt Szczur. Heck, I finally learned how to spell his name. I hope he gets to actually play for the Padres and doesn’t get sent to the AAA El Paso Chihuahuas. Now *that* would be humiliating.
I hate to second guess Theo but Justin is pitching in AA and has an ERA over 6.0. What could he possibly bring to the table for the Cubs? We already have a pitcher named Justin that has an ERA over 7.0.
bleacherbum
Jed Hoyer did draft Justin Hancock here in San Diego in 2011 so maybe he feels like they can make some tweaks to get him right. I mean it’s a free flier for a guy you would have just lost on waivers otherwise so why not? Depth filler as a worst case scenario for CHC, overall good trade for both sides. No risk on either.
antonio bananas
Szczur for anything is a win
Connorsoxfan
Lol
beersy
Well this should give the Padres the excuse to send Renfroe down for a couple of weeks to get his confidence back up.
TheWestCoastRyan
Another trade by Preller. The idiots who said no one would trade with him have got some ‘splainin’ to do
Jeff Todd
Well, this isn’t much of a trade — just one step up from a straight waiver claim.
The reasonable question was (and, perhaps, still is) whether rivals would perceive him as not being trustworthy to deal with, which could conceivably impact discussions in many ways. I can’t imagine anyone even half-seriously suggesting that Preller (and, by extension, his organization) would be straight-away blacklisted.
TheWestCoastRyan
Come on. I know you read the comments. There have been tons of people saying that “No one will trade with Preller again. Ever.”
As for what you were saying, Preller is certainly trustworthy to deal with now cuz he knows MLB is watching him and if he tries anything fishy he’ll never have a job in MLB again. Not even cleaning the toilets.
Plus, we as outsiders don’t know if it was Preller himself who gave the order to have two sets of medicals.
filbert10
“Another trade”? Am I missing something? How many significant trades has he made since his suspension? (And I wouldn’t use Sczcur trade a good basis for your argument.). Go Pads though!
TheWestCoastRyan
Most significant trade since the suspension was probably Derek Norris and he was really their only obvious trade candidate as of the end of last season. Everyone else is either part of the long-term plan or no one wants them. And of course the Nats weren’t able to trade Norris 3 months later so if anything, no one wants to trade with them XD
bleacherbum
Yup, crickets. People won’t credit these moves because they don’t involve big names but a trade is a trade. It involves one GM getting on the phone calling another to communicate and swap assets, if he was hated so much by the other GM’s nobody would answer.