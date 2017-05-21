Padres Claim Chase d’Arnaud

The Padres have claimed infielder Chase d’Arnaud off waivers from the Red Sox, tweets Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe. D’Arnaud had been in limbo since the Red Sox designated him for assignment Thursday.
This marks the second time a team has claimed d’Arnaud this season. The 30-year-old ended up with Boston last month shortly after Atlanta waived him. In 11 combined plate appearances with the Braves and Red Sox, d’Arnaud collected four hits and two walks. Also a former Pirate and Phillie, d’Arnaud owns a .233/.289/.314 batting line in 448 major league trips to the plate.
In San Diego, the out-of-options d’Arnaud will join Allen Cordoba and Luis Sardinas as the Padres’ infield-capable reserves. Cordoba has mostly played the outfield this year, though, while Sardinas has slumped to a .163/.226/.163 showing in 53 PAs.
Comments
SD Speak For Myself
Another Jackass Preller move. Can’t even give best hitter Spangy daily reps…now another infielder…must be getting ready to trade our best players for more prospects…for the tenth year in a row.
ghost of harambe
Why did we let him go and keep marrero
lesterdnightfly
They signed d’Arnaud because they needed a cleanup hitter.
BTW, has Bethancourt cleared waivers yet?
sfgiants49ers
Solid player. Can fill in a utility role in the infield.