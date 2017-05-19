Pirates Claim Jhan Marinez

The Pirates have claimed righty Jhan Marinez off waivers from the Brewers, per a club announcement (h/t MLB.com’s Adam Berry, on Twitter). He had been designated for assignment earlier in the week.
Marinez, an out-of-options reliever, has scuffled early in 2017, leading to his loss of a roster spot in Milwaukee. Over 16 2/3 frames, he owns a 5.40 ERA with 14 strikeouts and 11 walks.
That said, there are obviously some things to like about the 28-year-old. He was much better last year, with a 3.18 ERA over his 62 1/3 innings. And Marinez is also currently trending northward in both average fastball velocity (sitting over 95.4 with the four-seamer and 94.5 with the two-seamer) and groundball induction (57.4%).
Comments
Phillies2017
A guy called this on here. I forget his username but he called it. Good for him.
bleacherbum
Yup it was @forwhomjoshbelltolls, he said that Marinez was exactly the type of player who the Pirates look for in reclamation projects and he was spot on.