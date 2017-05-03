Pirates Outright John Bormann

The Pirates have outrighted catcher John Bormann, per a club announcement (h/t John Dreker of PiratesProspects.com). That leaves Pittsburgh with a pair of open 40-man spots.
Bormann, 24, received his first MLB call-up recently when the organization had a sudden need for a backstop. He did get a single plate appearance, though he struck out. Of course, Bormann wasn’t expected to see the majors anywhere near so soon as this. He has only just reached the High-A level and had struggled there in the early going.
Pittsburgh already moved earlier this week to install a more viable replacement, recalling Elias Diaz. The club is carrying three catchers while waiting for Francisco Cervelli to return to health.
Comments
hozie007
$5 bucks says he gets picked up by Rockies….
mike030
Deal
bucsfan
Going to owe a lot of people money since he was outrighted and not sent through waivers.
redsfan48
He got outrighted. That means he already cleared waivers so no, he will not get picked up by the Rockies.
TJECK109
What’s missed in this story is the fact that the reason Bormann was recalled in the first place was because there was not enough time for the team to get any other minor league catcher to Miami. An assistant drove him 2 1/2 hours to Miami and he was able to get to the game by the 2nd inning. Location, location, location
WatermelonMtnScout
Borman is a great kid and it was nice to see him get a call up. That jump from high A to the majors is a huge one, so it was a big surprise to see him in the majors in 2017. If any 4th year college player drafted in the 24th round can make it to the majors and stick, it would have to be a kid like Borman who flat out works his tail off. Have to applaud him for going back to complete his degree after being drafted in the 19th round in 2014 instead of signing with the Angels.