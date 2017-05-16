Rangers Sign Drew Stubbs

The Rangers have reached a minor-league deal with outfielder Drew Stubbs, per a club announcement. The 32-year-old will report to Triple-A Round Rock.

Stubbs was recently cut loose by the Giants after a 10-game run. He has seen a variety of similarly short stints over the past two seasons — including a pair with the Texas organization. Clearly, the sides are familiar with one another at this point.

All told, Stubbs owns a .242/.313/.391 batting line over his nine season of major league action. He was a regular contributor from 2010 through 2014, but has functioned more as a depth piece ever since he was cut loose by the Rockies early in 2015. He’s capable of playing center field and has handled lefties at a respectable clip throughout his career, so he could eventually resurface with the Rangers in a reserve capacity. Texas is without Carlos Gomez for the next four to six weeks due to a hamstring injury, so bringing Stubbs into the fold at Round Rock helps to cover that absence.