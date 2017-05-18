Rays Acquire Michael Martinez, Place Brad Miller On Disabled List

The Rays have acquired infielder/outfielder Michael Martinez from the Indians in exchange for cash or a player to be named later and placed fellow infielder Brad Miller on the 10-day disabled list due to a left abdominal strain. In order to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Martinez, Tampa Bay transferred Xavier Cedeno to the 60-day disabled list.
Martinez, 34, was designated for assignment by the Indians recently after collecting four hits and a pair of walks in 15 plate appearances this season. The versatile veteran can play all over the infield and outfield, though he batted just .238/.267/.307 last season and is a lifetime .200/.246/.270 hitter in the Majors (592 plate appearances). Miller has been the team’s primary second baseman this season, but Martinez can now step in and share time at that position with rookie Daniel Robertson.
Comments
jake_malinka
Surprising?
qbass187
Is he a good defender? This guy always has a job.
ohiodevil
He’s an average defender at every position he plays. His real value is that he can play everywhere but catcher and 1b. His real weakness is at the plate, he can’t hit water falling out of a boat.
crazy4cleveland
I had no complaints regarding his glovework in Cleveland but I have no stats to back it up. Plus he is very versatile, Francona used him all over. He just can’t hit.
evelandsrule
You guys are getting me exited.
eonarashi
His swing itself is fine… he just swings at everything. Even when he doesn’t have a prayer of hitting it.
tim815
With the Rays sixth in the pick line, it’s a bit odd they didn’t wait until he was run through waivers. My guess? $35,000 to go.
agentx
Back again!? How many of his nine lives in baseball does Martinez have left?