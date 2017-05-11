Red Sox Option Kyle Kendrick

The Red Sox have optioned veteran righty Kyle Kendrick back to Triple-A, as Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald reports. While optional assignment waivers are no longer required for players, like Kendrick, who are more than three years away from their MLB debut, the club did need to obtain his consent to the assignment as a player with five or more years of service.
Kendrick, 32, has been hit hard in two outings for the Red Sox. Lasting just 8 1/3 innings, the righty has surrendered a dozen earned runs on 18 hits while recording just three strikeouts and issuing three walks. While he showed well in spring camp, that hasn’t carried over to the regular season. Kendrick also carries a 6.00 ERA through four starts at Triple-A.
With a need for relief pitching, the club had little recourse but to make a change. Boston has brought Robbie Ross Jr. back up to take Kendrick’s spot on the active roster. As manager John Farrell explained, an upcoming off-day buys the club some time to make rotation plans.
Given that the Red Sox kept Kendrick on the 40-man roster, rather than designating him for assignment, it seems he’ll remain an option moving forward. But the club could also elect to recall one of the 40-man starters currently working at Pawtucket while it continues to wait for David Price, who is nearing a return to the majors..
Lefties Henry Owens and Brian Johnson have both generated good results thus far, though both are carrying typical peripherals. Right-hander Hector Velazquez is pitching quite well, with just three earned runs on 11 hits over his 22 frames, though he’s not on the 40-man roster. Regardless, Boston will hope that whoever does eventually come up is only needed to keep the seat warm for Price.
Comments
kyleschwarbersmom
I thought they got rid of optional assignment waivers in the new CBA.
PLAYTOWIN
Apparently not
B-Strong
Bummer he didnt work out, but considering how he faired in AAA, its not surprising.
Sox need Price to come back healthy or theyre gonna have major problems this year trying to rely on Sale, Porcello, and Erod to make up for Pom and whoever else they use to fill in. I really hope Price comes back strong.
davidcoonce74
It is interesting how little depth the best teams in baseball this year have in their starting rotations – the Cubs, Yankees, O’s, Red Sox, Nats – they all have about 4 reliable starting pitchers. I suppose this will rectify itself when the Jays, Giants Royals, Padres etc. become sellers but it is odd how these teams didn’t build any depth into their rotations. It’s not like they couldn’t afford it.