Reds Claim Peter O’Brien

The Reds have claimed first baseman/outfielder Peter O’Brien off waivers from the Royals, per a club announcement. He has been optioned to Triple-A. Lefty Brandon Finnegan will head to the 60-day DL to create 40-man space.

Cincinnati has had some recent success with plucking high-power prospects who had fallen out of favor with other organizations, and will look to do just that here. O’Brien was designated recently by Kansas City, though he had not appeared at the major league level with the organization. Over his 115 plate appearances on the year at Triple-A, the 26-year-old owns a .162/.235/.276 slash with 31 strikeouts.

That’s a disappointing showing, to be sure, but it’s not a representative sample of O’Brien’s overall minor-league track record. He has been a steadily productive hitter, and carries a .259/.307/.503 batting line with 53 home runs in 1,083 career plate appearances at the highest level of the minors. Though his high-strikeout, low-walk approach makes him a questionable bet ever to reach base at a palatable clip in the majors, O’Brien’s power is a strong enough tool that the Reds will take a chance.