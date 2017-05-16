Reds Claim Peter O’Brien

The Reds have claimed first baseman/outfielder Peter O’Brien off waivers from the Royals, per a club announcement. He has been optioned to Triple-A. Lefty Brandon Finnegan will head to the 60-day DL to create 40-man space.
Cincinnati has had some recent success with plucking high-power prospects who had fallen out of favor with other organizations, and will look to do just that here. O’Brien was designated recently by Kansas City, though he had not appeared at the major league level with the organization. Over his 115 plate appearances on the year at Triple-A, the 26-year-old owns a .162/.235/.276 slash with 31 strikeouts.
That’s a disappointing showing, to be sure, but it’s not a representative sample of O’Brien’s overall minor-league track record. He has been a steadily productive hitter, and carries a .259/.307/.503 batting line with 53 home runs in 1,083 career plate appearances at the highest level of the minors. Though his high-strikeout, low-walk approach makes him a questionable bet ever to reach base at a palatable clip in the majors, O’Brien’s power is a strong enough tool that the Reds will take a chance.
Comments
Goldmine44
Wasn’t he a top prospect a while back?
redsfan48
Indeed he was. His power is ridiculous but he strikes out a lot and is a batting average risk. Still, an interesting pickup based on his power potential.
KC2114
Kinda low risk bc they have pretty good outfield depth. Maybe someone will fix his approach
ShockersRoyals34
In that ballpark he might bunt a homerun. He is a right handed swinging Joey Gallo except he strikes out more and can’t play defense
Joe Kerr
The Reds must have insider knowledge that the DH is coming to the NL.
leefieux
Someone strikes out more than Gallo?
strostro
Well he doesn’t get rave reviews at catcher or outfield
lesterdnightfly
Any reviews on his defense at catcher or outfield?
Phillies2017
Not rave
Mike_Davis
He is terrible anywhere on the field. Yips & poor work behind the plate & no mobility or agility everywhere else on the field. His likely home should be as a 1B/DH platoon. More DH than 1B.
SFgiantsUK
He is a poor man’s Joey Gallo, if he gets regular playing time, he will show what he is capable of. Luckily for Gallo, Beltre went on DL