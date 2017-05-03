Rockies Select Contract Of Ryan Hanigan, Activate Mike Dunn From DL

The Rockies announced that they’ve selected the contract of veteran backstop Ryan Hanigan, giving the club an additional option behind the plate with starting catcher Tony Wolters on the disabled list due to a concussion sustained in yesterday’s game. A 40-man roster move was not necessary, as the Rockies were only carrying 39 players on the 40-man prior to today’s moves. Colorado also announced that lefty Mike Dunn has been activated from the DL, with right-hander Carlos Estevez being optioned to Triple-A to clear a 25-man roster spot.

The 36-year-old Hanigan struggled to the worst season of his career with the Red Sox in 2016, hitting just .171/.230/.238 in 113 plate appearances while missing time with neck and ankle injuries. The longtime Reds backstop inked a minors deal with the Phillies this offseason but latched on with the Rockies after he didn’t make Philadelphia roster in Spring Training.

Thus far in 2017, Hanigan has hit well in the admittedly hitter-friendly environs of Colorado’s Triple-A affiliate in Albuquerque. Through his first 13 games and 50 plate appearances, Hanigan is batting .282/.360/.359 with three doubles.

Dunn’s return will be a boon to the Rockies’ relief corps, as he’d gotten off to a terrific start with his new club in the first season of a three-year, $19MM contract. Dunn has yielded just one run on five hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings.