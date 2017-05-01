Rosenhaus Agency Expands Into Baseball

Rosenhaus Sports Representation, the powerhouse NFL player agency led by Drew Rosenhaus, is now expanding into baseball. According to a report from Liz Mullen of Sports Business Journal, agent Dennis Wyrick will run the new baseball division.

On the football side of things, Rosenhaus has long been considered one of the game’s major power brokers. He was recently listed among the fifty most influential people in the (domestic) sports world by the Sporting News — joining Scott Boras among player reps on that list.

The comparisons to Boras seem fairly apt. Here’s how Zach Links of MLBTR sister site Pro Football Rumors puts it: “Drew Rosenhaus, in many ways, is the NFL’s equivalent to Scott Boras. He’s the sport’s highest-profile agent with many of the game’s biggest stars in his stable. Drew has mellowed a bit in recent years, but he’s not afraid to get in front of a microphone and go to bat for his clients. And, like Jay-Z, his name value could help him quickly land big-time baseball players.”

Indeed, Rosenhaus’s NFL client list features many notable names, including Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, and Bills running back LeSean McCoy. In the past, stars like Terrell Owens, Warren Sapp, Plaxico Burress, and Chad Johnson/Ochocinco have entrusted their contracts and marketing to Rosenhaus’s team. Of course, Rosenhaus and co. will have their work cut out if they hope to build a similarly impressive group of clients on the baseball side.