Rosenthal’s Latest: A-Rod, Marlins, Darvish, Giants

Retired slugger Alex Rodriguez passed on a chance to join the Tagg Romney/Tom Glavine/Dave Stewart group that’s attempting to purchase the Marlins, reports FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal. Rodriguez was intrigued enough to meet Wednesday in Los Angeles with members of the Romney faction, but the Miami resident didn’t feel it was the right time to pursue an ownership stake, sources told Rosenthal. Had Rodriguez decided differently, he’d have had to compete against longtime Yankees teammate Derek Jeter, who’s part of a potential Marlins ownership team that includes former Florida governor Jeb Bush. Rodriguez, who made upward of $441MM in salaries during his playing career (per Baseball Reference), now works as a FOX baseball analyst. He also runs his own corporation, A-Rod Corp., notes Rosenthal, who writes that Rodriguez dreams of one day becoming a big league owner.
More rumblings from Rosenthal (video link):
- Rival executives expect Rangers general manager Jon Daniels to act aggressively if the club isn’t contending as the trade deadline approaches, says Rosenthal. That could mean moving ace Yu Darvish, a free agent-to-be, but doing so might not be as easy as it seems, Rosenthal contends. Darvish has a limited no-trade clause that could include 10 teams, for one, and Texas has “a unique relationship” with the 30-year-old, according to Rosenthal. As such, the team could try to extend Darvish in lieu of dealing him. However, thanks to the new collective bargaining agreement, there’s less incentive to retain an impending free agent than there was under the previous system. Last offseason, for instance, the Rangers could have extended Darvish a qualifying offer and gotten back a first-round pick had he rejected it and signed elsewhere. In the same scenario next winter, though, the Rangers would only net a pick after the second round as compensation for Darvish’s exit in free agency.
- The Giants, off to a miserable start, look like sellers in the making. That’s even more true when considering the luxury tax, Rosenthal points out. The Giants exceeded the threshold in the each of the previous two years, and doing so for a third straight season would force them to pay a 50 percent tax (up from their current 30 percent). But if San Francisco rids itself of enough money to get under the limit, it would reset the tax to 20 percent. Trading right-hander Johnny Cueto would help the Giants’ cause from a financial standpoint, though his looming opt-out clause could complicate his market, observes Rosenthal.
dodgerfan711
Cueto to astros makes too much sense
GeauxRangers
Hopefully the Rangers fire sale comes to fruition. It would be so awesome.
frg214
Some fan you are… Rangers really aren’t even totally out of it.
madmanTX
Agreed. Premature talk
cxcx
“However, thanks to the new collective bargaining agreement, there’s less incentive to retain an impending free agent than there was under the previous system. Last offseason, for instance, the Rangers could have extended Darvish a qualifying offer and gotten back a first-round pick had he rejected it and signed elsewhere. In the same scenario next winter, though, the Rangers would only net a pick after the second round as compensation for Darvish’s exit in free agency.”
This makes no sense. Since you are getting back less by the guy leaving as a free agent, that creates more incentive to try to keep the guy. And since opposing teams will have to give up less compensation to sign him, his market will be (slightly) stronger and therefor extending him is again incentivized versus waiting to re-sign him in the offseason.
chesteraarthur
Retain him through the end of the season and let him walk for comp pick vs. trading him for what you can get at the deadline.
layventsky
He meant that there’s less incentive to try to retain Darvish via the qualifying offer. Any extension or new contract would likely be considerably more expensive than a qualifying offer, and the Rangers may not feel he’s worth that much with his injury history.
Connor Byrne
With the new CBA, you’re taking a bigger risk than before by retaining the player and hoping to extend him a few months before free agency. Sure, the Rangers can keep Darvish and try to lock him up. If that fails, they’re not going to get much back for their efforts.
boognailz4
Like to see Gallo continue to have a full time chance even if it’s not with Texas.
adshadbolt
Giants should trade cueto, Moore, shark, span, Nunez and who ever else they can get value for besides posey, Crawford, panik, belt, arroyo, madbum, and the young relievers. The Giants need some youth to be able to stay competitive because arroyo and beede aren’t going to be enough. restock the farm system and make another run next year.