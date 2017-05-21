Royals Designate Al Alburquerque For Assignment

The Royals have designated right-hander Al Alburquerque for assignment, tweets Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com.

Alburquerque, whom the Royals signed to a minor league deal over the winter, debuted with the big club earlier this month and ended up tossing four innings before losing his 40-man spot. The 30-year-old gave up three earned runs on two hits and three walks during that short span, though he did strike out six.

Alburquerque was once a prominent reliever in Detroit, where he recorded a 3.20 ERA, 11.04 K/9, 5.0 BB/9 and a 47 percent ground-ball rate over 225 innings from 2011-15. But his velocity has dropped since his tenure with the Tigers came to an end, and he has combined for just six major league frames dating back to 2016, when he worked a pair of innings with the Angels.