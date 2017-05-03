Steven Wright Considering Surgery That Could End His Season

Righty knuckleballer Steven Wright is meeting with the Red Sox today to consider potentially season-ending surgery on his injured left knee, Evan Drellich of CSNNE.com writes. Wright has visited a knee specialist, but has not yet reached a decision about his path forward.

The Red Sox placed Wright on the 10-day DL with a knee sprain earlier this week, and the team is set to purchase the contract of Kyle Kendrick tomorrow to fill out its rotation. Wright’s terrific 2016 season was cut short due to bursitis in his shoulder, and as he completed his recovery from that injury in Spring Training, it emerged that he had been wearing a knee brace to deal with soreness in that area.

Wright began the 2017 season in the Red Sox’ rotation, but struggled in five starts spanning 24 innings, posting an 8.25 ERA, 4.9 K/9 and 1.9 BB/9. If Wright were to return to health and effectiveness, it would be a boon to a Red Sox rotation that has already dealt with injuries to David Price and Drew Pomeranz in addition to Wright. Of course, today’s news would seem to indicate it’s unlikely Wright will be able to make a quick recovery.