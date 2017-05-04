Steven Wright To Undergo Season-Ending Knee Surgery

The Red Sox have announced that righty Steven Wright will undergo season-ending left knee surgery. The precise surgery is a cartilage restoration procedure. Wright is expected to be ready for the 2018 campaign.
The 32-year-old Wright was a revelation for the Sox last season, breaking out with a 3.33 ERA, 7.3 K/9, 3.3 BB/9 and a 43.7 percent ground-ball rate in 156 2/3 innings. The knuckleballer began wearing a knee brace late in Spring Training, telling reporters at the time that he’d been dealing with on-and-off soreness but considered the brace precautionary. At the time, Wright said that he didn’t believe any singular issue had led to the knee pain. Clearly, however, that discomfort continued to mount, and it’ll now end up costing him roughly an entire year’s worth of innings.
With Wright sidelined for the remainder of the season and David Price still yet to make his 2017 debut, Boston’s rotation will consist of Chris Sale, Rick Porcello, Drew Pomeranz, Eduardo Rodriguez and Kyle Kendrick for the time being. Southpaws Brian Johnson and Henry Owens remain on the 40-man roster as depth options in Triple-A, and fellow lefty Roenis Elias will give the Sox another optionable starter once he returns from an intercostal strain.
Wright, at some point, will be shifted to the 60-day disabled list to clear a 40-man roster spot for the Sox, and he’ll accrue an entire year of service time while on the shelf. That’ll push him beyond the three-year mark, thereby making him eligible for arbitration for the first time in his career next offseason. Boston can still control Wright through the 2020 season via the arbitration process.
Comments
Michael Macaulay-Birks
Hope he feels better but I have to be honest, I’m not gonna miss him him
JP8
Rough year for Sox pitching.
Death
And yet…. they have the 2nd lowest ERA in the majors.
JDGoat
You can thank sale for that. Rodriguez has been good but he’s outperforming his peripherals
libbo
Don’t let the door hit ya Steve on the way out…
taimak38
Just don’t understand why you would say something like that. Let’s see if you can do what they do.
bastros88
right, who wants a former all-star and a guy that can go deep into innings and give you quality games
mulcahy01
This is why you don’t have pitchers pinch run, thanks john Farrell
ghost of harambe
The knee injury had nothing to to with him pinch running
Mookie's Lip
But, but, it’s all Farrell’s fault. I’m positive he injured his knee when he hurt his shoulder diving back into second base for no reason. Fire Farrell!
ghost of harambe
Soz, i forgot it was Farrell’s fault, just like everything else that goes wrong in the world
Mookie's Lip
Personally I think people don’t like Farrell because he uses big words and too many of them at that. I like him just fine.
JDGoat
Are you serious?
billy neftleberg
Mookie's Lip
I wish Wright nothing but the best, but knucklers are more volatile commodities than relief pitchers. Wright was headed for a very bad season, and this team probably just dodged a bullet.
padresfan
Padres got some more pitchers for you
Lol
ghost of harambe
Yes, but they’ll probably be injured for longer than wright
bastros88
a stick of gum for Jared Weaver
vinscully16
Hope he heals up. In the meantime, not going to miss watching a knuckleballer every five days – boring, like watching a pitching machine.