Top Prospect Promotions: Travis, Lamet

Here are the latest top prospect promotions of note:
- The Red Sox have announced that first baseman Sam Travis has been called up for his first taste of the majors. The team demoted righty Hector Velazquez to create roster space. Travis, 23, missed much of last year with a torn ACL. He has hit well in 139 plate appearances this year at Triple-A, though, slashing .286/.353/.452 with four home runs while taking 13 walk against 24 strikeouts. Travis, a right-handed hitter, was taken in the second round of the 2014 draft out of Indiana University — where he was a teammate of young Cubs outfielder/catcher Kyle Schwarber — and currently rates third among Red Sox prospects in the eyes of MLB.com.
- Meanwhile, the Padres will get their first look at interesting pitching prospect Dinelson Lamet, per Craig Mish of Sirius XM (Twitter links). He’ll start on Thursday, per the report. Lamet, 24, has shown well in his first full attempt at the highest level of the minors. After streaking through the system last year, he has started the current campaign with 39 innings of 3.23 ERA ball on the back of 11.5 K/9 against 4.6 BB/9. He opened the year rated tenth among Padres’ prospects, according to MLB.com, which noted that his ability to improve his command will likely dictate whether he can stay in the rotation for the long run.
Comments
ExileInLA
Congrats to Dinelson Lamet! Nothing makes a rookie look better than debuting vs the Mets…
redsfan48
Well his name is pronounced La-Met according to his Baseball Reference page.
bleacherbum
Lamet’s debut is pretty important in my opinion, he is the first pitcher that was fully developed by the Padres in a while Peavy, Latos and Colin Rea are the only guys that comes to mind in the last 8-10 years that was actually drafted and developed by the organization, to later graduate to the big leagues and stick in the rotation. The last 30 or so full time starting pitchers the Pads have had are all transplants from other organizations:
James Shields
Tyson Ross
Andrew Cashner
Ian Kennedy
Clayton Richard
Luis Perdomo
Drew Pomeranz
John Garland
Aaron Harang
Edinson Volquez
Edwin Jackson
Robbie Erlin
Trevor Cahill
Jered Weaver
Jholys Chacin
Chris Young
And the list goes on…
padres_2020
You make a good point. Some other homegrown prospects we might see this year on the Padres — Walker Lockett, Michael Kelly and Kyle Lloyd.
anoff
I actually thought (and the rumors suggested that) Lockett would get the call first. After rocketing through the system last year, it looks like Kelly has taken a step back; Lloyd is only in double A, and I’m not sure the padres are in a position to have prospects skipping levels.
Of course, they’re all basically just seat warmers for that stud rotation in Lake Elsinore – Quantrill, Lauer, Lucchesi and Morejon
TheWestCoastRyan
Lockett looked more likely cuz he’s already on the 40. But we have space on the 40 and Lamet would have to be added after the season is over anyway.
ronaldreagan
hey dude
davidcoonce74
Cory Luebke was drafted and developed by SD. He only had the one good year before getting hurt though. Looking forward to Lamet though.
SixFlagsMagicPadres
Tim Stauffer was also drafted and developed by the Padres, and he ended up having a decent, if unspectacular, career. But I too am interested in seeing how Lamet handles his first taste of big league action.
kingtopher
Considering the bar is set at “be better than 2017 Jared Weaver” he should be fine.
anoff
In that case, I guess I should be expecting a call from AJ lol