Twins Designate Adam Wilk

The Twins have designated lefty Adam Wilk for assignment, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer-Press was among those to report on Twitter. He’ll make way for the call-up of lefty Adalberto Mejia; as MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger tweeted recently, Mejia will take the ball tomorrow.

Wilk, 29, was claimed off waivers from the Mets earlier in the year. He has made two lengthy relief appearances out of the Minnesota pen, allowing three earned runs on eight hits over seven innings while compiling four strikeouts against five walks.

Through four years in the majors, Wilk has compiled just 37 total frames. He had not been off to an impressive start at Triple-A in the New York organization, but did throw 87 1/3 innings of 3.61 ERA ball last year at Triple-A for the Rays.

As for Mejia, the 23-year-old will look to improve upon his 4.96 ERA through his first four starts in 2017. He has been touched for four long balls while allowing ten walks to go with 13 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings. But Mejia has looked every bit the solid prospect at Triple-A, where he owns a 3.48 ERA with 7.0 K/9 and 1.3 BB/9 over 20 2/3 frames.