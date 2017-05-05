Twins Designate Danny Santana

The Twins have designated infielder/outfielder Danny Santana for assignment, as Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com was among those to report on Twitter. His roster spot was needed with utilityman Ehire Adrianza and righty Drew Rucinski headed onto the active roster. (The former was on the DL; the latter had his contract selected.)

Santana, 26, broke into the league with a stunning 2014 season in which he slashed .319/.353/.472 with seven home runs and twenty steals. But he also went down on strikes 98 times while drawing 19 walks, portending some difficulty maintaining that level of production.

As it turned out, Santana has fallen flat offensively ever since. It was much the same this year, as his playing time dwindled. All told, Santana has posted an anemic .225/.258/.310 batting line since the start of 2015. And though he has played up the middle in the infield and outfield, Santana hasn’t rated well at shortstop or in center.