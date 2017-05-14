West Notes: Giants, Dodgers, Mariners, Rangers

Off to a major league-worst 14-24 start, the Giants look like sellers in the making. The problem is that the veterans they could attempt to move are lacking in trade value, observes Buster Olney of ESPN. The best of the bunch is Johnny Cueto, but the offseason opt-out clause in the right-hander’s contract takes away some of his appeal. Then there’s righty Jeff Samardzija, who owns a 5.44 ERA in 46 1/3 innings (albeit with a 3.43 FIP) and is due upward of $60MM through 2020, as well as aging outfielders Hunter Pence and Denard Span. The 34-year-old Pence is making $18.5MM both this year and next, while Span, 33, is on a $9MM salary through 2018 and has a $4MM buyout for 2019.
More from the West divisions:
- The Dodgers will keep left-hander Alex Wood in their rotation when southpaw Rich Hill and righty Brandon McCarthy return from the disabled list next week, manager Dave Roberts told reporters Saturday (Twitter link via Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times). Wood opened the season in the bullpen, but the results have been too good to ignore since he moved to the rotation in late April. Across four starts and 22 innings, Wood has allowed four earned runs (all in his May 2 outing), with a whopping 34 strikeouts against four walks. Given that Wood, Hill, McCarthy and Clayton Kershaw are presumably on the cusp of occupying four-fifths of Los Angeles’ rotation, either Julio Urias or Hyun-Jin Ryu will end up as the odd man out.
- The Mariners’ top four starting pitchers, James Paxton, Felix Hernandez, Hisashi Iwakuma and Drew Smyly, are all on the disabled list, leading general manager Jerry Dipoto to tell Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune: “You always try to be prepared for the worst-case scenario, but this has set a new bar.” In the latest blow to Seattle’s starting depth, fill-in Ryan Weber left his season debut in the fourth inning of the club’s loss to Toronto on Saturday and is now on the DL with right shoulder tightness. While Dipoto has a reputation as a transaction-happy GM, having averaged one move every 15 hours, 45 minutes since the Mariners set their Opening Day roster (per Dutton, on Twitter), he doesn’t expect to bolster his rotation from outside the organization. “It’s a tough time of year to find external help,” he said. “Our most realistic and best options remain those in house.”
- Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre continues progressing toward a May return, writes T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com. Beltre, who hasn’t played this year because of a strained right calf, took batting practice and fielded ground balls on Saturday. Manager Jeff Banister called the workout “very positive” and added, “It was as good as he has felt through this entire process.” Upon his return, Beltre will take over for Joey Gallo at third base, though the power-hitting 24-year-old should still rack up plenty of at-bats at other positions, including the corner outfield and/or first base.
Comments
hunthutch
If you think Julio urias will end as the odd man out you’re insane. He’s been untouchable so far and even Roberts said he’s going to remain in the rotation it’s going to look like kershaw , maeda, wood , urias then rich hill and McCarthy have to fight for the last spot
TheMichigan
Maeda should be put in the bullpen right now. So you can have Kershaw, Wood, Hill, Urias, Ryu/McCarthy
BlueSkyLA
They are going to manage Urias carefully. If you look at his work, for all the clear talent, he still pitches like a rookie. Lots of wasted pitches. We need to remember, he’s still only 20 years old. They will get him the polish he needs anywhere and any way required.
cplovespie
Could the Dodgers fetch Cueto/Darvish with Calhoun Diaz?
degeneration nation
Sounds more realistic for Darvish. Besides trading Cueto within the division, Calhoun needs to go to an AL team where he can DH.
thegreatcerealfamine
Calhoun can play second defensively just as good as a third of big league players.
chesteraarthur
“Amateur scouts had difficulty deciphering where Calhoun would ultimately fit on the defensive spectrum and an answer to that question still eludes pro evaluators. The Dodgers are hoping he can pass at second base but scouts outside the org aren’t optimistic. The lateral range and quickness fall quite short of the norm there. The arm is light for third base and Calhoun, who is already a 30 runner, arguably already lacks the foot speed to play an average outfield corner and is only going to get bigger than his current 5-foot-6, 200-plus-pound frame.” link to fangraphs.com
But I’m sure you know better than them.
GeauxRangers
I have a feeling they will get a better package than that from someone for Darvish. Rangers already have a young controllable 2B
davidcoonce74
Who? odor?
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
No such arms would require premier arms that I’m pretty sure the Dodgers would be unwilling to give up in a rental situation. I’d also have to believe the Dodgers being more apt to trade Verdugo than Diaz. With Calhoun’s bat I’m not so sure they wouldn’t be willing to give him up in a rental situation. It may just end up playing out like a Schwarber situation. It’s a premier middle of the order bat with some defensive deficiencies. With his offensive output you can live with a passable lf/2b. With shifts in play they can cover up a lot of issues. It also helps that his work ethic is off the charts compared to some of the youthful immaturity and questions surrounding Verdugo. If anything I can see them trying to obtain one more lock down reliever than an ace type of pitcher. To be honest I’d like to see them kick the tires on Estrada.
TheWestCoastRyan
They already traded Holmes, Cotton and Montas for a pair of rentals last year
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
Look at the profiles though, none were premium prospects and none really had clearly defined paths. They were good prospects, but Cotton had the highest upside of maybe a mid rotation guy if all broke right. Holme’s stuff had backed up and was looking more so like a RP. He still continues to see his fair share of struggles. Montas was coming off injury and a 2 pitch profile with command issues. Granted Montas does possess a big fastball but fb/sl rep is not really that much different than Baez. Yet Baez ch appears to be progressing. Cotton wasn’t going to break the rotation and he didn’t have the ability to get hot quick to potentially contribute in a relief mode. Plus their view of relief arms is more that they are expendable.
When discussing prospects the Dodgers are more than willing to trade prospects that they don’t feel are elite type guys. Clamps are on the Seager’s, Bellinger’s, Urias’s, Buehler’s, Alvarez’s so on so forth. Although, I could realistically see them moving a guy like Alvarez for a controllable young arm. Now I don’t believe they view Verdugo or Rios in much the same light. So yes they are motivated in a sense for rentals, especially if they are trying to steer clear of big contracts, but I don’t see them unloading the farm of those they view as having an elite type skill set.
dodgerfan711
If dodgers want cueto they need to get another team to trade for him first. No way they would give their prospects to the giants
thinkblech
Doubtful. In a deal for Darvish, I think the Rangers will hold out for Yadier Alvarez or Walker Buehler.
BlueSkyLA
As if the Dodgers really need more starting pitching.
thinkblech
I didn’t say they needed to make that deal, it’s just what the Rangers would do.
frankiegxiii
Pretty sure the Dodgers are hanging onto Alvarez and Buehler
thinkblech
Completely agree.
justinkm19
You are going to need a lot more than that
padresfan
They are only called league worst bc d comes before f
But they are tied for the league worst
Doesn’t take a genius to notice that
petersdylan36
Well The Padres are 4-2 in the 6 games between the two teams this year. And the Padres are 11-14 in division games vs 10-17 that the giants have. So the padres have the better record
petersdylan36
Better record is the wrong word.. but at the end of the season, the Padres would be ahead of them for those reasons
Michael
Fister back home to the Mariners?
terry
By the time Fister could be ready, they may get 2 of their starters back. They need help they can put in the rotation now, not in 2 or 3 weeks
notagain27
Buster ought to be smarter than that. Why would a contending team trade for Samardzija? His performance is one of the reasons the Giants are in their present predicament. Guy has great stuff but can’t command any of it, therefore it doesn’t play.
gmenfan
I think that was Olney’s point. Record wise, the Giants should be sellers but they really have nothing to sell. Even their obvious trade pieces are not going to be terribly appealing for prospective buyers. The only pieces that other teams may be interested in are the inexpensive, controllable pieces that the Giants will need moving forward.
crazysull
The Dodgers would be smart to try to unload an OF this offseason. The only other option would be to try and move AGone, they need to find a way to keep Puig Pederson Toles(when healthy) and Bellinger in the lineup. And the only way I could see that happening is if they move AGone in the offseason. Because Toles is out for the year they should keep AGone and have Bellinger play left but next year when Toles is back have Puig in right Pederson in center and Toles in left and have Bellinger at first. Then add Seager and Turner as well as Grandal and who ever is the Dodgers second baseman next year(wouldn’t be surprised if they give Taylor the job and move Forsyth) then obviously have Kershaw and Urius in the rotation and they could try to get someone like Gray from the Athletics and then Janson and company in the bullpen. The Dodgers are built for now and for the future with a good combination of young players and veterans
frankiegxiii
They’re pretty much already doing all of this
frankiegxiii
I think they’ll keep Forsythe through next season though, doubtful they go after a high priced SP, also I think they’ll keep Gonzo til his contract is up. They had Toles, Pederson, and Puig as their most used outfield, Taylor is in while Forsythe is injured, Bellinger is in while Gonzo and Toles are injured.
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
I still believe Puig is on the move if they have a chance to unload him in a deal for a rental OF. Gonzo receives 10-5 this year and no one is realistically looking for a 21M first baseman. You’ll see Taylor continue in his inf it’ll role spelling everyone.