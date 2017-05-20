The White Sox have agreed to a deal with Cuban outfielder Luis Robert, FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reports. Robert will earn a bonus in the range of $25MM-$30MM. FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal (Twitter link) was the first to report that the two sides were “closing in” on a deal worth more than $25MM.
Chicago has long been seen as one of the top suitors for the highly-regarded Robert, with reports yesterday noting that the White Sox and Cardinals were the favorites to land the 19-year-old outfielder.
Comments
Joe Kerr
He also changed his Instagram pic to one with him wearing a Sox hat! Woohoo!
halos101
that farm system is stacked and getting even better. White sox fans should be excited about the future
ramonskee
Yes! HELL yes!
Brixton
50M is a lot for a risky player in that market
chieftoto
Dang. They have some of the highest ceilings of any prospects in their farm. High risk, high reward on basically everyone. Going to be fun to see how it plays out for them.