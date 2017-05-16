White Sox Outright Cody Asche

Outfielder/corner infielder Cody Asche has been outrighted off the White Sox’ 40-man roster, according to Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago (Twitter link). Asche has accepted his assignment to Triple-A Charlotte, Hayes adds.

Asche’s removal from the 40-man roster leaves Chicago’s 40-man count at 39. The team opened a spot for right-hander Gregory Infante by placing Geovany Soto on the 60-day disabled list yesterday, but it’s not yet clear what the corresponding move for Asche’s outright will be.

Once one of the top prospects in the Phillies organization, the now-26-year-old Asche has stumbled in multiple auditions at the Major League level. Although he owns a strong .297/.359/.491 batting line across parts of four Triple-A campaigns (644 plate appearances), Asche has managed just a .234/.293/.376 triple slash in the Majors. That includes a woeful .105/.177/.175 effort through 62 plate appearances with the White Sox this season.