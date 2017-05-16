White Sox Outright Cody Asche

Outfielder/corner infielder Cody Asche has been outrighted off the White Sox’ 40-man roster, according to Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago (Twitter link). Asche has accepted his assignment to Triple-A Charlotte, Hayes adds.
Asche’s removal from the 40-man roster leaves Chicago’s 40-man count at 39. The team opened a spot for right-hander Gregory Infante by placing Geovany Soto on the 60-day disabled list yesterday, but it’s not yet clear what the corresponding move for Asche’s outright will be.
Once one of the top prospects in the Phillies organization, the now-26-year-old Asche has stumbled in multiple auditions at the Major League level. Although he owns a strong .297/.359/.491 batting line across parts of four Triple-A campaigns (644 plate appearances), Asche has managed just a .234/.293/.376 triple slash in the Majors. That includes a woeful .105/.177/.175 effort through 62 plate appearances with the White Sox this season.
Comments
Tom S
About time!
Priggs89
No kidding. He looked lost every time he stepped in the box.
JoeFromTomsRiver
Through 62 plate appearances, his slugging percentage was lower than his on base percentage. That’s hard to pull off.
zeeba41
Good riddance!