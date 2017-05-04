White Sox Place Nate Jones On 10-Day DL

The White Sox have placed reliever Nate Jones on the 10-day DL, per a team announcement. Jones has been diagnosed with neuritis in his pitching elbow. Moving up to the active roster is lefty David Holmberg. To clear a 40-man spot, southpaw Carlos Rodon was moved to the 60-day DL.

Elbow issues are always scary, but the initial prognosis seems good for Jones, who hasn’t pitched since April 28th. The team is suggesting that it’s likely a minor issue, with Jones potentially ready to return within two weeks or so, as MLB.com’s Scott Merkin (via Twitter) and Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago (Twitter link) report. Jones was off to a bit of a slow start to the season, but had settled in nicely. He is currently on a run of seven consecutive scoreless outings over which he has racked up 13 strikeouts against just two walks.

Jones figures to represent an intriguing trade candidate this summer, so the Sox will hope he can bounce back quickly. It’s also possible that he could step into the closer’s role if the organization finds a trade partner for current ninth-inning man David Robertson.

The 25-year-old Holmberg hasn’t seen the majors since 2015, and owns only a 6.24 ERA over his 62 total big league frames. But the long-time has been pitching well as a multi-inning reliever at Triple-A thus far, with 15 13 innings of 1.76 ERA ball and a 13:5 K/BB ratio.

As for Rondon, who is still out with a biceps issue, the move to the 60-day DL is more or less just a formality. Given that he is not yet even on a rehab assignment, there was no chance he’d return within the first two months of the season, so the move won’t impact his still-uncertain timeline for returning to the majors.