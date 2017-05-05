Yankees Acquire Yoiber Marquina To Complete Nick Goody Trade

The Yankees have acquired righty Yoiber Marquina from the Indians, the clubs have announced. His transfer completes the offseason trade that sent righty Nick Goody to Cleveland.

Marquina, 21, has yet to appear this season due to an injury. But he showed promise last year at the Class A level, throwing 31 1/3 innings of 3.16 ERA ball with 12.4 K/9 against 4.0 BB/9. Marquina is still developing after moving to the mound from behind the dish, as Eric Longenhagen of Fangraphs has written, but he seems to be a reasonably intriguing arm — so long as the health issues can be overcome.

That seemingly represents a relatively strong return for a player who had been designated for assignment, as was the case for Goody — suggesting there may have been interest from other teams at the time. But Cleveland is faring rather well in the deal thus far. Goody, who has long shown plenty of swing-and-miss ability in the upper minors and even the majors, has been sensational in the early going. Through nine innings over six appearances, he has allowed no earned runs and just five total baserunners while recording nine strikeouts.