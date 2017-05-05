Zach Britton Undergoes MRI On Forearm

Orioles closer Zach Britton was not available tonight due to renewed issues with his ailing left forearm, Dan Connolly of the Baltimore Sun was among those to report on Twitter. Britton required another MRI, though the results and the expected plan are not known at this time.

Needless to say, that’s disappointing news for the Orioles, who had just welcomed back the ace reliever. The 29-year-old missed about two weeks resting a forearm strain that seemed relatively mild. But it’s obviously concerning that the problems have returned after just two more outings.

Britton has allowed only a single earned run through his nine innings on the year. But he hasn’t been nearly as dominant as he was in 2016. Thus far, Britton has recorded seven strikeouts against four walks while permitting a dozen base hits. Last year, he didn’t allow his 16th baserunner until June 3rd.

The outstanding sinkerballer has still shown his typical velocity levels when healthy, though his swinging-strike rate of 11.9% lags far behind its 17.2% levels from a season ago. Whether he can get back on track remains to be seen, but he’ll first need to get back to full health.

It isn’t known at present whether another DL stint will be required. Righty Brad Brach would surely continue to fill in as the closer for whatever time Britton is unavailable.