2017 MLB Draft Results — Compensation & Competitive Balance Round A

With the traditional first-round picks in the books, we’ll use this post to track the “sandwich” selections that come before the second round: compensatory picks awarded to clubs that lost QO-declining free agents as well as Round A of the competitive balance picks (tradeable choices that are awarded by lottery to low-revenue/small market clubs).

Here are the picks:

Compensation Picks

28. Blue Jays — Nate Pearson, RHP, College of Central Florida

29. Rangers — Chris Seise, SS, West Orange HS (Florida)

30. Cubs — Alex Lange, RHP, Louisiana State

Competitive Balance (Round A) Picks

31. Rays — Drew Rasmussen, RHP, Oregon State

32. Reds — Jeter Downs, SS, Pace HS (Florida)

33. Athletics — Kevin Merrell, INF, South Florida

34. Brewers — Tristen Lutz, OF, Martin HS (Texas)

35. Twins — Brent Rooker, OF, Mississippi State

36. Marlins — Brian Miller, OF, North Carolina