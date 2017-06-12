2017 MLB Draft Results — Compensation & Competitive Balance Round A

With the traditional first-round picks in the books, we’ll use this post to track the “sandwich” selections that come before the second round: compensatory picks awarded to clubs that lost QO-declining free agents as well as Round A of the competitive balance picks (tradeable choices that are awarded by lottery to low-revenue/small market clubs).
Here are the picks:
Compensation Picks
28. Blue Jays — Nate Pearson, RHP, College of Central Florida
29. Rangers — Chris Seise, SS, West Orange HS (Florida)
30. Cubs — Alex Lange, RHP, Louisiana State
Competitive Balance (Round A) Picks
31. Rays — Drew Rasmussen, RHP, Oregon State
32. Reds — Jeter Downs, SS, Pace HS (Florida)
33. Athletics — Kevin Merrell, INF, South Florida
34. Brewers — Tristen Lutz, OF, Martin HS (Texas)
35. Twins — Brent Rooker, OF, Mississippi State
36. Marlins — Brian Miller, OF, North Carolina
Comments
bigcubsfan
Cubs drafting pitchers before hitters? What have you done with Theo? Lol.
ffjsisk
2nd round tonight?
dodgerfan711
Yeah its happening now but not on TV
ffjsisk
I just saw the Braves pick, we need a 2nd round thread mlbtr
Priggs89
Agreed. Kind of ridiculous that it’s only being covered online (not a dig at MLBTR – a dig at the MLB).
Astros_fan_84
A shortstop named Jeter. I hope he makes the show just to make broadcasts interesting.
nats7
Live on MLB tv