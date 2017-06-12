Headlines

2017 MLB Draft Results — Compensation & Competitive Balance Round A

By | at

With the traditional first-round picks in the books, we’ll use this post to track the “sandwich” selections that come before the second round: compensatory picks awarded to clubs that lost QO-declining free agents as well as Round A of the competitive balance picks (tradeable choices that are awarded by lottery to low-revenue/small market clubs).

Here are the picks:

Compensation Picks

28. Blue Jays — Nate Pearson, RHP, College of Central Florida

29. Rangers — Chris Seise, SS, West Orange HS (Florida)

30. Cubs — Alex Lange, RHP, Louisiana State

Competitive Balance (Round A) Picks

31. Rays — Drew Rasmussen, RHP, Oregon State

32. Reds — Jeter Downs, SS, Pace HS (Florida)

33. Athletics — Kevin Merrell, INF, South Florida

34. Brewers — Tristen Lutz, OF, Martin HS (Texas)

35. Twins — Brent Rooker, OF, Mississippi State

36. Marlins — Brian Miller, OF, North Carolina

Comments

  1. Cubs drafting pitchers before hitters? What have you done with Theo? Lol.

      • I just saw the Braves pick, we need a 2nd round thread mlbtr

        • Agreed. Kind of ridiculous that it’s only being covered online (not a dig at MLBTR – a dig at the MLB).

  3. A shortstop named Jeter. I hope he makes the show just to make broadcasts interesting.

