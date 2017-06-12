2017 MLB Draft Results — First Round

The 2017 MLB Draft is underway, and we’ll track the first-round picks as they come in — starting with the first 27 picks (worst-to-first, and excepting teams that sacrificed picks to sign qualifying offer-declining free agents). We’ll fire up another post for the “sandwich” choices: selections awarded to clubs that lost QO-declining free agents and competitive balance Round A picks.
Here are the picks:
- Twins — Royce Lewis, SS, JSerra Catholic HS (California)
- Reds — Hunter Greene, RHP/SS, Notre Dame HS (California)
- Padres — MacKenzie Gore, LHP, Whiteville HS (North Carolina)
- Rays — Brendan McKay, 1B/LHP, Louisville
- Braves — Kyle Wright, RHP, Vanderbilt
- Athletics — Austin Beck, OF, North Davidson HS (North Carolina)
- Diamondbacks — Pavin Smith, 1B, Virginia
- Phillies — Adam Haseley, OF, Virginia
- Brewers — Kestin Hiura, 2B, UC Irvine
- Angels — Jordan Adell, OF, Ballard HS (Kentucky)
- White Sox — Jake Burger, 3B, Missouri State
- Pirates — Shane Baz, RHP, Concordia Lutheran HS (Texas)
- Marlins — Trevor Rogers, LHP, Carlsbad HS (New Mexico)
- Royals — Nick Pratto, 1B, Huntington Beach HS (California)
- Astros —J.B. Bukauskas, RHP, North Carolina
- Yankees —
- Mariners —
- Tigers —
- Giants —
- Mets —
- Orioles —
- Blue Jays —
- Dodgers —
- Red Sox —
- Nationals —
- Rangers —
- Cubs —
Comments
RiverCatsFilms
*clicks on notification*
Damn, only 2 picks in the first round? Rob Manfred is making the draft shorter!
Kayrall
Must be the result of eliminating the 4-pitch intentional walk.
acarneglia
Haha nice to see the commish doing his job
dodgerfan711
Brendan Mckay did not look happy
yankees500
I noticed that too.
bbatardo
Hahaha yeah don’t think he wanted TB.
mchaney317
I was thinking that too, but it also looked like he would have preferred to be drafted as a pitcher
MB923
Haha. I said the same.
Knox Christopher
Though I think that’s funny, i think he was so emotional that he couldn’t show anything. I think he’ll sign
AndyM
Brandon McKay low key triggered he didn’t sign as a pitcher.
If Rays don’t change their minds and let him pitch, he’s not signing.
thegreatcerealfamine
Were you in there with the team?
Ironman_4life
Im sure the 3.6 million dollar check hes gonna get will change his mind…
JDGoat
Lmao at McKay
NicknewsomeATL
Braves..with..another..pitcher……..
ryanh48
Can’t have enough pitchers, plus he was by far the best player available. Great pick in my opinion.
breckdog
I was stunned that the braves got wright. Yes i would have liked a bat but that kid can pitch. Just my opinion but i think he could have easily been the number one pick. Mid to low 90s fastball touches 97 on top end and a plus curve from what i have seen.
College players are generally safer and more projectable picks than high school players. The only other pitcher i liked better than wright was gore. Yes i know in a few years this comments going to come back to bite me in the rear but thats how i see them now.
ffjsisk
At least it’s a college arm for the Braves. We have so many prep arms lower in the system that they’re going to have to move some this offseason. Good pick, best player available.
jbaker3170
Seriously?? Enough with stockpiling all the arms. There’s nothing wrong with actually accumulating bats
ffjsisk
There’s a few bats in the system. Acuna, Riley, Albies, Maitan are a few pretty solid guys. I would have preferred Lewis but the way the board fell you can’t be mad at the team for taking Wright.
jbaker3170
Atlanta selects yet another P. This is beyond predictable. Anyone, halfway familiar with Atlanta could have seen this coming. Enough already with accumulating all these arms Braves. There are such things as bats, yet let’s continue to stockpile arm after arm in the minors. It’s the same ol Atlanta mantra
Connorsoxfan
Hey, even a mediocre offense can win 3-1. A great offense can’t win every game 9-8.
steelerbravenation
Just look at the statistics it is harder for arms to develop than bats so you accumulate as many top arms as possible and maybe 1 out of every 4 develops. Draft pitchers and international players for bats. Throw in a couple trades or major league FA signings. I like the pick I hope they go SP every year.
Ironman_4life
I hope the Orioles take 50 pitchers.
Connorsoxfan
They might get a solid 3 starter in that many tries haha
dodgerfan711
Finally the Angels dont make an insane reach and just take the best player available.
MB923
Angels Top Prospects Updated
1 – Jordan Adell
2-30 – Everyone else in whatever order you want
ffjsisk
That’s funny
chri
Does anybody else always play Mobile Strike by accident on this site?
yankees25
I play Mobile Strike in terms of some of the comments on this site lol
Priggs89
Meh. Based on who was left, I would’ve rather had White or Pratto over Burger personally. Hopefully he can stick at third and his power pans out at the big league level. We’ll see.
kreigh8
Really hoping that’s an underslot deal and they go pick in the second like they did last year with Hansen. I was also a bit underwhelmed with the pick
Strauss
I’m sure Getz and Buddy Bell will help him. Hahahahahaahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
CompanyAssassin
Hey braves… wanna make a trade?