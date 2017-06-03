AL East Notes: Alvarez, Ellsbury, Sanchez, Ramos, Boxberger, Torres

Pedro Alvarez and the Orioles agreed to extend their relationship beyond Alvarez’s original June 1 opt-out date, though that extension is up today, David Hall of the Norfolk Virginian-Pilot reports (Twitter link). “Anything remains possible” between the two sides, Hall writes, which isn’t a surprise given the number of moving parts within Alvarez’s situation. The slugger has only a .224/.295/.452 overall slash line at Triple-A this season, though he has been on a major hot streak over the last two weeks. Alvarez’s transition to becoming an outfielder also remains very much a work in progress, which limits his ability to find a spot on Baltimore’s 25-man roster.
Here’s more from around the AL East…
- Jacoby Ellsbury has been shut down due to a return of his concussion symptoms, Yankees manager Joe Girardi told media (including MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch). Ellsbury suffered the injury after a collision with the outfield wall while making a catch on May 24, and he has already spent more than the minimum seven days on the concussion DL. The veteran is off to a strong .281/.349/.422 start over his first 153 plate appearances, though New York has a very capable center field replacement in Aaron Hicks while Ellsbury recovers.
- Blue Jays righty Aaron Sanchez may begin throwing as soon as tomorrow, manager John Gibbons told Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith and other reporters. Sanchez hasn’t thrown a pitch since May 19 in an effort to fully recover from the blister and fingernail problems that have plagued him all season, leading to three separate DL stints. It may still be a while before Sanchez returns to the mound, as Gibbons said the right-hander will “definitely” require a rehab assignment after he is able to begin throwing.
- Wilson Ramos is aiming to make his Rays debut in late June, after completing a 20-day minor league rehab stint, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times writes. Ramos has reportedly been making solid progress in his recovery from the ACL and meniscus tears he suffered in the last week of the 2016 season.
- Also from Topkin, Rays reliever Brad Boxberger is also looking to return from the DL late this month. Boxberger will begin a rehab assignment on Sunday that is tentatively scheduled to last for three weeks. The right-hander will require a lengthy ramping-up process after missing much of Spring Training with a lat strain, and then suffering a flexor strain in his throwing shoulder.
- Gleyber Torres has spent the bulk of his Triple-A time at third base, and the top Yankees prospect could very well get a crack at the position in the big leagues this season if Chase Headley continues to struggle. NJ Advance Media’s Brendan Kuty talks to Yankees third base coach and infield instructor Joe Espada about Torres’ defensive abilities and the challenges in moving from shortstop to the hot corner.
bastros88
does Jacoby have a clause in his contract that every year he must spend time on the DL and miss a chunk of the season
jonscriff
who cares i rather have hicks play
CubsFanForLife
This is a little different, concussions are a serious matter for his long-term health, not just for getting back on the field.
Just Another Fan
Ellsbury was also constantly injured before the Yankees stupidly signed him over Cano. This is 100% on them making a dumb choice.
jimmertee
Ellsbury is a great ballplayer, too bad he is hurt so much. Hicks is doing well, very different from most of his previous minor and major league career. Wonder how he did that neat trick?
thegreatcerealfamine
What are you trying to say?
metseventually
He’s implying that he’s cheating, most likely. Why can’t Hicks resurgence be because of hard work and figuring it out finally?
jimmertee
Just asking the question. This can happen of course, but this is happening in his 5th year in the Majors and it happened in low A ball where he had a few short season good years, then one small sample in AAA with the Twins of high average with some power. Seems odd. Why now? Back to the weights and stretching:? Vitamins? It is not a free agency walk year, he has 2 years of arbitration control left…..
Just Another Fan
Google “mlb cult of no grounders” – it a thing hes a part of
thegreatcerealfamine
Look at the scouting history on this players tools and it’s not like he’s got regular playing time over those years. Like Harold Reynolds said,he just needed regular at bats. The Twins were never patient enough with him and also look throughout MLB history with other players..one example JD Martinez. You act like the guy is in his thirties. You must be a Twins fan or maybe the Sox or Mets.
jimmertee
Very cool. APnews has a great article on it. Thanks for the suggestion. Is that what Hicks did? Wanting to and having the ability to change the swing to loft the ball are two different things. Donaldson does it, Bryant does it, but they have MVP ability, did Hicks all-of-a-sudden find that ability or did he always have it in him? I suppose time will tell. His previous Major League years say no, as well as many minor league seasons say no.
billysbballz
David Ortiz turn around was questionably dramatic from twins to sawx. Hicks always had talent and highly rated in farm and joe coming together.
ellisburks
Ortiz had high ops and slugged with the Twins too. They just didn’t want to pay the money he would get in arbitration for basically a DH.
JDGoat
Great cereal famine what are you trying to say? You blindly accused cespedes of peds
thegreatcerealfamine
I asked the dude what he was trying to say. You’re the one regurgitating the Cespedes posts that belong their. Which I still believe by the way since you asked!
johnsilver
He was at one time a great ball player, so Was Choo. NY was hoping that 2011 season would come every year power wise and they would get another Johnny Damon type, instead they got a guy who is always hurt, exactly like he was in Boston.
Shame cause he would have never been looked at like this had he never gone with Boras.. Schilling called it when they 1st paired up.. “pure as snow teamed with greed” think it was in ’08.
thegreatcerealfamine
Hicks has always been considered a five tool player and it’s fortunate for the Yanks he’s putting it together for them instead on the Twins. Frazier is finally starting to put it together at Triple A,and is hitting .294 with three bombs in his last ten games.
Fowler is completely raking with excellent pop,and Wade has been consistent all year. These three are part of the next wave and Wade can be used for multiple positions. Right now Gardner is hitting pretty well but will probably slow as normal,so putting Frazier in a LF platoon with Gardner would be awesome. The future is looking bright for the Bombers and of course theirs Torres,wonderful problems to have..finding at bats eventually for everyone!
jimmertee
I agree with your assessments, although all those bats have to be proven at the major league level and history shows all prospects usually don’t work out. I am a little concerned over the current pitching and depth of ready starters. It wouldn’t take much for the current rotation to faulter and the entire year gets blown up. Anyone know anything about their pitching depth in the minors? I’m a Jays fan too and they got little starting pitching ready for a year or two and their rotation is hurting, barely scrape out 5 innings a starter, except for Stro and Estrada.