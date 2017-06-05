AL East Notes: Austin, Beliveau, Rays, Sox

The Yankees announced that they’ve reinstated first baseman/outfielder Tyler Austin from the 60-day disabled list and optioned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Austin, who suffered a foot fracture in Spring Training, has been limited to just 13 games on a rehab assignment thus far in 2017. He’s hit quite well in that time and comes with a very solid track record of performance in Triple-A. Given the terrible performance the Yankees have received their first basemen this season — they’re hitting a collective .150/.265/.278 this season — Austin could factor into the Major League mix for playing time if he continues to hit well in Triple-A.
More from the AL East…
- The Blue Jays appear set to add left-hander Jeff Beliveau to their roster, per Ben Nicholson-Smith and Shi Davidi of Sportsnet. The 32-year-old has 45 innings of big league experience but hasn’t been in the Majors since 2015 due partly to the fact that he underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum that year. Beliveau has a 4.00 ERA in his time as a Major Leaguer and turned in a 2.54 mark in the Orioles’ minor league system last year. He’s punched out 43 hitters in 32 innings this season with Triple-A Buffalo en route to a 3.09 ERA. Beliveau isn’t on the 40-man roster, but the Jays do have an open 40-man spot.
- Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times writes that he expects the Rays to dip into their minor league depth this week and summon a young arm such as Jacob Faria or Jose De Leon in an effort to rest what looks, at present, to be an overtaxed rotation. Calling up a promising young arm for a spot start on Wednesday would allow the Rays to get an extra day of rest for Alex Cobb, Jake Odorizzi and Erasmo Ramitez, Topkin notes. Both De Leon and Faria stand out as potential long-term pieces for a Tampa Bay rotation that is set to lose Cobb to free agency following this season and is oft-rumored to be entertaining offers on its more established arms.
- Red Sox president of baseball ops Dave Dombrowski feels it’s too early to determine the team’s greatest needs for this year’s trade deadline, writes MassLive.com’s Jen McCaffrey. Dombrowski calls this stage of the season an “information-gathering time period” and notes that there are still too many questions to pinpoint one specific need. The Sox have a number of players that are currently injured or will soon return from injuries, and the recovery and performance of players such as Pablo Sandoval, Dustin Pedroia and Brock Holt (among others) could certainly impact the team’s trade strategies.
Comments
JDGoat
Beliveau can’t be any worse than Howell
tharrie0820
Erasmo ramitez, love it
NicTaylor
Whatever. Sox biggest need is 3b, my 4 year old even knows it
GarryHarris
and pitching…
trace
You can never have enough starting pitching. Dombrowski needs to find some depth as Price, Pomeranz, E-rod have injuries concerns.
carl4sox
Not really. Brian Johnson is slated to pitch in ERod’s absence. Not much beyond him, though.
carl4sox
(Sorry — my trigger finger must have stuttered.)