Minor MLB Transactions: 6/8/17

Here are the day’s minor moves from around baseball…

Free agent outfielder/first baseman Andrew Lambo signed with the Bridgeport Bluefish of the independent Atlantic League earlier this week, the team announced. Now 28 years of age, Lambo was once a well-regarded prospect with the Dodgers and appeared in parts of four big league seasons with the Pirates and A’s. A battle with testicular cancer limited Lambo to just one plate appearance during his time with Oakland, and the A’s cut him loose earlier this year while he was working his way back from a wrist injury. Lambo has just a .189/.230/.295 triple slash through 100 Major League plate appearances, but he’s logged a considerably more productive .258/.324/.453 line in just over 1000 Triple-A plate appearances. During his best seasons, the left-handed-hitting Lambo has absolutely clobbered right-handed pitchers, so a healthy run in the Atlantic League could certainly get him another look in affiliated ball.