Angels Acquire Nick Franklin

The Angels have acquired infielder/outfielder Nick Franklin from the Brewers, per a team announcement. He had been designated for assignment; the deal sends cash or a player to be named later to Milwaukee.
The Halos’ plans for the versatile Franklin aren’t immediately clear, though he will be heading to the active roster as he is out of options. That will most likely be easier to assess when the club makes a corresponding move to open a roster spot, which hasn’t yet occurred.
Franklin, who’s still just 26, hasn’t hit much this year, with a .195/.258/.317 slash in his 89 plate appearances for Milwaukee. But he hit much better (.270/.328/.443) in reserve duty last year and was long regarded as a quality prospect before he reached the majors.
Comments
kehoet83
Trade of the summer!
pdxbrewcrew
We got something for Franklin? Damn that Stearns is a genius.
angelsfan4life
This move makes absolutely no sense. He is no better than what the Angels have now.
Ironman_4life
I don’t know if you have watched any angels games as of recent but they’re playing very well with the roster full of players just like this.
al080991
That’s why they made the move. There new plain is try to confuse everyone
Ironman_4life
By the way that was not an insult …. consider that a compliment