Athletics Designate Stephen Vogt

The Athletics have designated veteran catcher Stephen Vogt for assignment in the team’s latest future-oriented move, per a club announcement. Catcher Bruce Maxwell and first baseman/outfielder Matt Olson have been called up from Triple-A, with third baseman Matt Chapman hitting the DL.
Chapman had only just been called up himself, taking over at third base with veteran Trevor Plouffe being designated and later traded to the Rays. The A’s are now calling upon two additional youthful players while making the somewhat surprising decision to part with Vogt — one of the organization’s longest-tenured players.
Vogt earned All-Star nods in each of the past two seasons. He was also a fan favorite and noted clubhouse leader in Oakland. But the 32-year-old was struggling early in 2017. Through 174 plate appearances, he owns a marginal .217/.287/.357 batting line with four home runs.
Despite those tepid results, it stands to reason that the left-handed hitter will draw interest from other organizations. Vogt is earning just $2,965,000 this year and has two arb-eligible seasons still to come. It seems possible, though hardly certain, that he could be claimed on waivers; more likely, perhaps, is some kind of trade.
Vogt’s difficulties at the plate are only part of the story. After all, he has been a bit unlucky to carry a .244 BABIP — though his 28.3% soft contact rate also represents a low point. But there are also questions about his defensive capabilities behind the dish; Baseball Prospectus (subscription required) continues to rate Vogt as a negative in the pitch-framing department while also grading him as below-average in controlling the running game.
Whatever happens with Vogt, the A’s seem clearly to be open for business with regards to other veteran players. First baseman Yonder Alonso, righty Sonny Gray, and infielder Jed Lowrie all seem to be clear trade candidates along with relievers Ryan Madson, Sean Doolittle, and Santiago Casilla — among other players.
While exploring deals in a market that currently features relatively few clear sellers, the A’s will begin to see what they have in some younger options. Maxwell, 26, has already tasted the majors in each of the past two years and has slashed a robust .310/.378/.516 over 312 total plate appearances at the highest level of the minors (after largely scuffling at the plate earlier in his professional career). The 23-year-old Olson has also received brief MLB time already. He has dominated the PCL pitching thus far in 2017, putting up a .271/.365/.561 batting line with 17 home runs through 249 trips to the plate on the year.
ericl97
oh wow.
pickme123
Jeff, any rumors about Lavarnway being called up?
arc89
Somebody will pick him up as a back up catcher. If only he would not be so stubborn and try to pull every pitch. Teams do a shift on him and he still doesn’t hit opposite field.
chucky25
wow, didn’t see that coming,but I have been looking forward to seeing Maxwell be given the chance, along with Olson
zacharydmanprin
About 200 games too late to make any difference. The fact that Vogt was ever an All Star, let alone twice is proof that the All Star Game means nothing.
RiverCatsFilms
That’s a surprise
Just Another Fan
I’ve never seen a player play catcher like he does, it’s almost like he doesn’t know how to catch a ball that isn’t thrown directly at him, no one takes more direct body shots than him. He’s flat out awful there. Might be able to fix the bat, but he honestly should just take the rest of the year off to help his body out.
Gerald_pinstripe
Vogt as a solution for the Yankees at first??
Just Another Fan
Alonso is a better one, but he’s going to cost Dustin Fowler.
cubsfan2489
Once again Alonzo won’t demand Fowler. A guy who had been below average having one career year, isn’t going to demand a top prospect! Stop trolling and go away!
arc89
Fowler is not a top prospect. Frazier is their top prospect. Rutherford is ahead of Fowler on their OF prospect list. Fowler is the yanks #8 prospect. He lacks the power in his bat and OBA. More likely a 4th outfielder on most teams.
cazzatta
Yes, yes, yes.
mchaney317
He definitely shouldn’t be catching anymore and he’s making a lot more weak contact this year, but his walks are up, he still doesn’t strike out a lot, and his BABIP points to some positive regression, so someone’s gonna get him as a bench bat and be glad they did it
Just Another Fan
He is a fantastic clubhouse guy, if a team is looking for a solid 25th man who can play LF, 1B and DH – he’s a great pickup. Just don’t start him.
arc89
Your going to miss those slow grounders to first base that Vogt always hits.
mchaney317
Right after I posted this, I noticed that the article was changed to add a lot of the details I mentioned. Maybe Jeff really does notice me :’)
kaido24
They always post a quick blurb as soon as news hits, then edit to add more info.
julyn82001
This is terrible but understand the business side of it…
Just Another Fan
“Vogt’s difficulties at the plate are only part of the story. After all, he has been a bit unlucky to carry a .244 BABIP ”
Its not luck, its horrendous hitting. He hits into the shift without fail! Of course his babip is going to be low, its his horrible approach at the plate that caused that.
crazysull
This shows how players(especially catchers) that when they hit a certain age their production hits a wall and drops off a cliff. I could see this coming, the Athletics are a team that are trying to get younger and give their young players a chance and they fee like their young options at catcher would be an upgrade over Vogt and his time finally ran out. I do however believe that he won’t be in DFA limbo/free agency for long, some team in need of a catcher/1st baseman and a veteran presence will look to scoop him up
Yamsi12
“I believe in Stephen Vo……..oh wait.”