Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Jays, Braves, Giants, D-backs, O’s, A’s, Tigers

This week in baseball blogs:
- Jays Journal writes that Toronto’s Justin Smoak and Jose Bautista are covering for Edwin Encarnacion’s offseason departure.
- Outfield Fly Rule breaks down the Braves’ trade assets.
- Baseball Hot Corner defends Giants catcher Buster Posey for not involving himself in the brawl between teammate Hunter Strickland and Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper.
- Inside the ’Zona offers analysis on how Diamondbacks southpaw Robbie Ray is overcoming a high hard-hit rate.
- Camden Depot wonders if Orioles third baseman Manny Machado has a contact problem.
- A’s Farm talks with Athletics assistant general manager Billy Owens about the team’s best prospects.
- Motor City Bengals argues that Tigers catcher Alex Avila should make the All-Star team.
- Call to the Pen (links: 1, 2) looks back at the Phillies’ offseason and names the Padres who could end up on the move by the trade deadline.
- Underthought revisits the preseason projections for both the AL East and NL East.
- BP Toronto looks at the various 2017 versions of the aforementioned Jose Bautista.
- Clubhouse Corner’s Bernie Pleskoff, a retired major league scout, shares his thoughts on pitch framing.
- District On Deck examines the possibility of the Nationals acquiring reliever Brad Hand from the Padres.
- Pirates Breakdown asks if the Bucs should attempt to acquire just-designated Rangers reliever Sam Dyson.
- Mets Mind has a piece on top infield prospect Amed Rosario’s defense.
- Sports Talk Philly interviews ex-Phillies Billy Wagner and Brett Myers about the team’s current struggles.
- The 3rd Man In profiles 50 of the draft’s top prospects.
- Brew Crew Fever has a May report card for Milwaukee.
- The Runner Sports recaps the Yankees’ May.
- Jays From the Couch notes that Toronto closer Roberto Osuna has been “sneaky good” this year.
- Mets Daddy isn’t writing off the club just yet.
- Reviewing The Brew points to Milwaukee righty Jimmy Nelson’s latest outing to show that a pitcher’s record doesn’t matter.
- Pinstriped Prospects features a scouting report on young Yankees righty Chance Adams.
- ThinkBluePC focuses on Dodgers infield prospect Edwin Rios’ 2017 success.
- The Point of Pittsburgh uses Cleverbot to humorously answer questions about the Pirates.
- Notes From The Sally scouts Yankees outfield prospect Estevan Florial.
- The Runner Sports sees catcher prospect Deon Stafford Jr. as a potential draft target for the Astros.
- Everything Bluebirds compares this year’s Blue Jays offense to the 2015 version.
- Big Three Sports is optimistic about Angels righty Alex Meyer.
- Rotisserie Duck creates a baseball card collection based on players’ nicknames.
