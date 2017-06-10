Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Mariners, Braves, Bucs, Nats, Dodgers, Rox

This week in baseball blogs:
- Off The Bench expects the Mariners to regret extending shortstop Jean Segura.
- Infield Shift opines that dealing left-hander Alex Wood to the Dodgers in 2015 could go down as Braves general manager John Coppolella’s worst trade.
- Pirates Breakdown searches for the causes of Bucs right-hander Gerrit Cole’s recent woes.
- The K Zone analyzes which players’ hot starts are for real and which players are bound to come back to earth.
- NatsGM scouts highly touted Nationals outfield prospect Victor Robles, while Notes From the Sally observes well-regarded Braves Single-A hurler Ian Anderson.
- ThinkBluePC asks if the Dodgers should attempt to acquire more offensive help by the trade deadline.
- Inside The Seams notes that the success of the Rockies’ rookie pitchers isn’t nearly as surprising as many believe.
- Big Three Sports delves into Mets righty Matt Harvey’s struggles and his fantasy outlook.
- Rotisserie Duck checks in on the league’s WAR leaders at the one-third mark of the season.
- FiveWAR, BP Toronto and Call to the Pen each have pieces on Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak’s breakout.
- Pinstriped Prospects talks with Yankees outfield prospect Clint Frazier.
- Sports Talk Philly lists the five players the Phillies are most likely to trade.
- Outfield Fly Rule profiles just-promoted Braves pitching prospect Sean Newcomb.
- World Series Dreaming reacts to the domestic violence allegations against Cubs shortstop Addison Russell.
- Prospects1500 highlights top performances from each minor league level for the week of May 29.
- MetsDaddy argues that the team is out of excuses for not calling up top infield prospect Amed Rosario.
- Fueled By Sports ranks the 10 best five-tool players in major league history.
- Jays From the Couch takes a look at right fielder Jose Bautista’s up-and-down season.
- The Point of Pittsburgh breaks down 20 potential first-round picks for the Pirates.
- RSNStats revisits Ted Williams’ 502-foot “red seat” home run at Fenway Park, which occurred 75 years ago Friday.
- MetsMind asks which position infielder Wilmer Flores should play.
- The Runner Sports (links: 1, 2, 3) previews two potential draft picks for the Astros and writes about the present and future of surging Yankees pitching prospect Chance Adams.
- Clubhouse Corner proposes some tweaks to improve the fan experience.
- Everything Bluebirds provides reasons why the Blue Jays should and shouldn’t trade infielder Ryan Goins.
- Reviewing The Brew and The 3rd Man In examine some of the Brewers’ draft possibilities.
- Minor League Ball spotlights some draft-worthy Division II college players.
- Call to the Pen focuses on the Phillies’ improved play in June.
- Bronx Bomber Ball wants the Yankees to recall first baseman Tyler Austin.
Comments
cplovespie
Would the Dodgers have legitimate interest in JD Martinez? The Tigers will sell him for sure and I think the Dodgers could sacrifice the defense for the powerful bat