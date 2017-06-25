Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Pirates, Orioles, Cards, A’s, Mets, Jays

This week in baseball blogs:
- Pirates Breakdown explores the possibility of the Bucs adding another arm by the trade deadline.
- Camden Depot names the Orioles’ top five trade chips.
- Notes From The Sally lists the top 25 prospects in the South Atlantic League at the midpoint of the season.
- The Redbird Daily examines Cardinals center fielder Dexter Fowler’s power surge.
- A’s Farm interviews Athletics scouting director Eric Kubota about the team’s top 11 picks in this year’s draft.
- Mets Daddy suggests that the team doesn’t have many appealing trade possibilities.
- Jays From the Couch doesn’t expect Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista’s mutual option to be exercised in the offseason.
- Padres Prospectus seems similarities between Friars right-hander Dinelson Lamet and the 2016 version of Pirates righty Tyler Glasnow.
- The Sports Tank is buying into rookie Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger’s early success.
- Fueled by Sports ranks the majors’ divisions thus far.
- Call to the Pen lists the odds of a promotion for each of the Phillies’ top candidates.
- MetsMind focuses on righty Matt Harvey’s woeful 2017.
- BP Toronto doesn’t see an obvious second base fix for the Blue Jays.
- The Point of Pittsburgh asks if the Pirates are in rebuild denial.
- Outside Pitch MLB reacts to the Nationals’ rumored interest in Phillies reliever Pat Neshek.
- Prospects1500 highlights top performances from each minor league level for the week of June 12.
- Ladodgerreport looks at the recent dust-up between Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig and the Mets.
- The North Shore Nine writes about the success of Pirates reliever Felipe Rivero.
- Everything Bluebirds wonders if the Blue Jays should acquire another reliever.
- Pinstriped Prospects shares a scouting report on Yankees Single-A outfielder Blake Rutherford.
- The 3rd Man In expects the Brewers to regret passing on high school outfielder Jo Adell in the first round of the draft.
- The Runner Sports (links: 1, 2) highlights Tyler Clippard’s importance to the Yankees’ bullpen and profiles Astros sixth-round pick Jake Adams.
- Rotisserie Duck uses Bowman baseball cards to search for the next Mike Trout.
- Sports Talk Philly revisits the incredible June that former Phillies left-hander Cliff Lee had in 2011.
