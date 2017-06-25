Headlines

Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors
Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors

Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Pirates, Orioles, Cards, A’s, Mets, Jays

By | at

This week in baseball blogs:

Submissions: ZachBBWI @gmail.com.

newest oldest

Comments

  1. Mets’ Daddy doesn’t sugar coat anything. For Mets fans who want to be liberated, it’s a must read. For Mets fans in denial, avoid it and continue your fantasy.

    1
    0

    • Why are you so addicted to them. For a Yankee fan, you sure seem to love the mets

      0
      1

      • Why do you comment on everybody else’s comments?

        1
        1

        • Because there’s a lot of people who don’t understand why they’re talking about on here

          1
          0

        • *what they’re talking about. Pretty ironic huh!

          0
          0

      • Why do you always crash the party? By the way aren’t you a Jays fan?

        0
        1

        • Didn’t know trolling was a party and yes I am

          0
          0

        • He’s the type of Jays fan who eats, sleeps and breathes Sportsnets garbage posts about the Jays instead of formulating his own thoughts.

          0
          0

Leave a Reply

MLB Trade Rumors is not affiliated with Major League Baseball, MLB or MLB.com

hide arrowsFOX Sports Engage Networkscroll to top