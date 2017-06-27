Blue Jays Designate Jason Grilli

The Blue Jays announced that veteran reliever Jason Grilli has been designated for assignment. Righty Chris Smith has been called up to take his spot in the pen, as Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reported earlier today.
While Grilli proved to be an excellent reclamation project for Toronto last year, he fell off badly in 2017. The 40-year-old veteran has allowed 16 earned runs in his 20 2/3 frames. While he carries a respectable 23:9 K/BB ratio, Grilli has been touched for nine long balls already.
Teams weighing a move on the veteran will likely be deterred from a waiver claim by his $3MM salary. Despite the solid strikeout numbers, Grilli’s swinging-strike rate has dropped to 10.1% — well below his typical figure — though he is still sitting at 93 with his fastball.
Smith, meanwhile, will make his MLB debut as he nears his 29th birthday. He had pitched to a 3.93 ERA over 18 1/3 innings on the year at Tripe-A, where he recorded 7.4 K/9 against just 1.0 BB/9.
Comments
Alstad
I’m not surprised but wow
nmendoza44
What a fine career he had.
ReverieDays
Took them long enough. Dude has a nearly 7 ERA and its almost July.
jdubs346
Finally
jimmertee
Sad for Jason, he has had a good career, but good for the Jays. I have been calling for this move for months. I guess the Jays mgmt was hoping he could turn it around. Howell should be next to go.
Phattey
Nationals bout to hop right on this lol
iampatrickg
Easy guy to root for….but numbers just weren’t there.
ellisburks
But what happens to the food stand at Rogers Centre named after him?
bigdaddyt
They creat new food stands like the stro show burger or the bringer of Rain slerpy… also missing out on some bat flipped themed fries
Adriann
JAson Grilli/Clippard need to go back to the NL where those long balls stay in those big ballparks..AL east is the hardest place to pitch and NL guys like this will do better back in the NL..Needs to go back to the Nationals who are desperate or maybe the Mets.