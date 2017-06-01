Headlines

Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors
Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors
newest oldest

Comments

  1. I hope the Jays realize he’ll probably be claimed if he’s out of options.

    0
    0

  2. Walking 19 guys with 3 hit batters in 25 innings does that to ya

    0
    0

  3. Campos isn’t much better though. Yeesh. What are the Jays upper level management doing?

    0
    0

Leave a Reply

MLB Trade Rumors is not affiliated with Major League Baseball, MLB or MLB.com

hide arrowsFOX Sports Engage Networkscroll to top