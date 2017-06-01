Blue Jays Designate Mike Bolsinger By Jeff Todd | June 1, 2017 at 2:12pm CDT The Blue Jays have designated righty Mike Bolsinger, per a club announcement. His roster spot will go to fellow righty Leonel Campos, who was recalled from Triple-A.
Comments
Solaris611
I hope the Jays realize he’ll probably be claimed if he’s out of options.
JDGoat
Walking 19 guys with 3 hit batters in 25 innings does that to ya
jimmertee
Campos isn’t much better though. Yeesh. What are the Jays upper level management doing?