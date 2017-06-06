Braves Place Bartolo Colon On Disabled List

The Braves announced on Tuesday that they’ve placed right-hander Bartolo Colon on the 10-day disabled list due to a strained left oblique. They’ll announce a corresponding move prior to tonight’s game.

Colon, 44, has had a disastrous start to his first season in Atlanta, pitching to a 7.78 ERA with 6.1 K/9, 2.6 BB/9 and a 44.3 percent ground-ball rate through his first 12 starts/59 innings as a Brave. The veteran righty’s struggles have been particularly acute lately, as he’s yielded at least seven runs in each of his past three outings. He’s also been uncharacteristically home-run prone, and not just at Atlanta’s hitter-friendly new home park; Colon has served up 11 homers those 59 frames — eight of which have come on the road.

Per David O’Brien of the Atlanta-Journal Constitution (Twitter links), manager Brian Snitker said today that Colon has been receiving treatment on his ailing oblique “for awhile,” and the team is hopeful that said issue is at least somewhat to blame for his dreadful slump. For now, the Braves plan to return Colon to the rotation when he’s healthy enough to be activated off the disabled list, O’Brien adds, though that decision doesn’t appear to be set in stone.

As for the corresponding move, that remains to be seen, though MLB.com’s Mark Bowman suggests that both Lucas Sims and Matt Wisler are candidates to start the two games of Atlanta’s Saturday doubleheader. The arrival of Sims, of course, would mark the big league debut for one of the organization’s most anticipated young arms. Bowman adds that Snitker said it’s too soon for Kris Medlen to considered for a start.

In the meantime, however, it seems likely that Atlanta will add either an extra bench piece or an extra reliever, as Jaime Garcia, Mike Foltynewicz, R.A. Dickey and Julio Teheran are lined up to start on Tuesday through Friday. Colon’s slot in the rotation wouldn’t come up until Game 1 of Saturday’s twin bill.