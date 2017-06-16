Braves To Sign Kyle Wright

The Braves have reached an agreement with No. 5 overall pick Kyle Wright, reports MLB.com’s Mark Bowman. The Vanderbilt right-hander will receive a bonus worth a bit more than $7MM, placing him well above the $5,707,300 value of his draft slot. FanRag’s Jon Heyman reported yesterday that the two sides were discussing a deal worth close to $7MM. Wright is represented by CAA.
Wright, at one point, was considered to be the likely first overall pick, but draft-day rumors suggested that the Twins had narrowed their choices to Royce Lewis and Brendan McKay, with Lewis ultimately going first. That allowed Wright to drop to the Braves with the fifth overall selection, giving Atlanta the opportunity to pick the player that they had ranked No. 1 on their board, according to scouting director Brian Bridges.
“It’s far-fetched when you get the guy who is still on the board who shouldn’t still be on the board who is advanced for his age,” Bridges said to Bowman. “He brings everything we want to see. He was definitely No. 1 on our board, so we feel really good about where we are.”
Wright was a consensus top five talent, per the pre-draft rankings of Baseball America, ESPN, MLB.com and Fangraphs. The 6’4″, 220-pound righty has drawn praise for a mid-90s fastball that he can run up to 97 mph — the best of his four-pitch mix. Wright is also said to have a curveball that ranges from above-average to plus as well as a slider and a changeup, both of which can be average or better big league offerings. He still has some work to do when it comes to consistently locating his pitches, but most scouting reports on him feel that he’ll ultimately have average or better command in the Majors as well.
Wright joins high school right-hander Shane Baz among first-round picks to reach agreements with their teams already just days after the draft. (Baz agreed to a deal with the Pirates yesterday.) The Braves will spend “approximately $8.7MM” between Wright and their second-round pick, Drew Waters, according to Bowman, which should mean that Waters will agree to a deal in the general vicinity of his $1.675MM slot value.
Comments
southi
With all the penalties for going over slot it seems mighty risky to sign the over slot players before the announcements for the under slot signings in the top ten rounds. Of course I’m quite sure that the Braves realized that Wright would be an over slot signing when they drafted him and have a plan in place.
Jwick22
They drafted some college seniors and lower rated guys to make up for it. Hopefully they can get them all signed
gott31
It’s been reported that an agreement has been reached. That’s much different than announcing his signing. I’m sure the rest of the signings will happen and then they’ll formally sign him and announce it themselves. But reaching an agreement and having it reported represents only minimal risk in the form of public scrutiny if it falls through.
baseball10
The rest of the draft was sacrificed to fit Wright into the bonus pool….i hope he is worth it
Caseys Partner
Can he hit? What positions can he play?
The Braves seem determined to construct a team that can pitch it’s way into the playoffs and then go home after the first round.
If you can’t hit, you can’t win. Teams that can hit advance, teams that can’t immediately go home.
AndyM
On the contrary my friend. You need a stable staff beyond all. A good staff can hold its own on a good offense and a mediocre offense can then score as opposed to giving up 10 runs with a shotty staff and your offense scoring 9 runs. Pitching is both scarce and difficult to acquire so it’s important to draft pitchers.
josh451
The Braves are clearly pretty determined to field a winner before Freeman gets too old and the new stadium is no longer the new stadium. And John Schuerholz is still trying to recreate the 90’s Braves primetime.