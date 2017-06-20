Braxton Garrett To Undergo Tommy John Surgery

Top Marlins prospect Braxton Garrett is undergoing Tommy John surgery today on his left elbow, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports on Twitter. The southpaw recently was diagnosed with a partially torn UCL.
The seventh overall pick in last year’s draft, Garrett entered the year with consensus top-100 billing. He showed ell in 15 1/3 innings this year at the Class A level, pitching to a 2.93 ERA with 16 strikeouts against six walks, before being sidelined.
That’s difficult news for a Marlins organization that is in need of future rotation assets. Recent #2 overall pick Tyler Kolek also required Tommy John surgery and has yet to return after missing all of 2016.
Comments
tim815
Ugh.
Not unexpected, but still.
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
One year 2018 2019 2020 I expect the marlins to go pitching rounds 1-40 in the draft.
majorflaw
“He showed ell in 15 1/3 innings this year…”
He showed what?
bleacherbum
It is pretty easy he meant to say well. C’mon man.
noraj9
Yeah sometimes I have no common sense either.
padresfan
What is going on with the marlins minor league pitching coaches?
That’s number three with ties
To include the player the padres traded Rodney for. Less than a month later he needed tommy john
tim815
Actually, that’s a very good question. I don’t follow the Marlins pipeline, but I’m guessing they might be advancing players too quickly.
Something about items rising quickly in a vacuum.
Draft talent of usefulness deeper into the draft to make it to Advanced-A and beyond.
notagain27
These guys need to play more amateur travel ball!!