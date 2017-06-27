Brewers Designate Nick Franklin, Activate Braun & Villar

The Brewers have announced that utilityman Nick Franklin has been designated for assignment. Veterans Ryan Braun and Jonathan Villar, meanwhile, were both activated from their DL stints.
Franklin, 26, has not performed well for Milwaukee after coming over from the Rays in a waiver claim right at the start of the season. Through 89 plate appearances, he carries an ugly .195/.258/.317 batting line.
That said, Franklin has shown more at times in the upper minors and even against major league pitching. Last year, he gave Tampa Bay 191 plate appearances of .270/.328/.443 hitting with a half-dozen homers and as many steals. He’s also capable of playing all over the diamond, though the metrics haven’t always been kind to his glovework.
Comments
johnsilver
Franklin will get picked up, nothing else? He’s a whole heap better than is Michael martinez, that somehow seems to find a job. Francona might want to get over that love affair he has with him and try Franklin, whose glove in the IF is a bit better and actually has some pop in his bat if he actually wants a true utility player. Not that Franklin is up to Holt category, but he’s a massive improvement over the mid 30’s and offensively useless Martinez.
Paul Molitor
twins pick him up
Phattey
Thank god this bum is gone
jackt
did the Brewers have an open spot on their 25-man or are we expecting another move?
ray_derek
Brinson was sent down earlier I believe
Christopher Martin
Sogard’s otherworldly performance this year effectively elevated him above both Franklin and Villar on the depth chart.