Brewers Outright Tyler Cravy, Select Rob Scahill

The Brewers have outrighted right-hander Tyler Cravy, per a club announcement. Milwaukee selected the contract of righty Rob Scahill while optioning righty Jorge Lopez — after just one outing — to open an active roster spot.
A need for fresh arms in the pen drove the decision. Obviously, Cravy himself represented an option, but evidently Milwaukee wasn’t swayed by his work this year at Triple-A.
Cravy, who’ll soon turn 28, worked to a 2.86 ERA over 28 1/3 MLB innings last year, with 7.0 K/9 against 3.8 BB/9. He also sported an intriguing 11.3% swinging-strike rate. But he had struggled during his time at Colorado Springs, and that continued in 2017. Over 26 2/3 frames thus far at the highest level of the minors, Cravy owns a 5.06 ERA with 7.1 K/9 and 4.7 BB/9.
Instead, the club will go with Scahill, who has himself been removed from the 40-man roster once already this year. The 30-year-old, a six-year MLB veteran, managed only five strikeouts (while issuing nine walks, three of which were intentional) in his 17 2/3 MLB innings prior to that move. Scahill has gone on to post much better numbers at Tripe-A, with a 2.45 ERA and 6.9 K/9 against 1.5 BB/9 in his 16 appearances.
Comments
nmendoza44
Milwaukee must really hate Cravy.
Brixton
he basically quit on the team and cried to the media when he didnt make the roster, can you blame them?
citizen
wow. a sub 3 era will get you outrighted over a plus 3 era.
pdxbrewcrew
Scahill takes Anderson’s spot in the rotation and outrighting Cravy keeps an open spot on the 40-man.
Jeff Todd
Is there a link for this? Scahill has never made a MLB start and hasn’t worked from the rotation regularly in the minors since 2012.
Does look like they have an open 40-man spot, though.
billyj
See ya