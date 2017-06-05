Brewers Acquire Yeison Coca From Red Sox To Complete Tyler Thornburg Trade

10:07am: Both teams have now announced the trade. Coca is headed to Milwaukee’s extended Spring Training program for the time being, according to the Brewers.
9:50am: The Brewers will acquire minor league shortstop Yeison Coca from the Red Sox as the player to be named later in the offseason Tyler Thornburg/Travis Shaw trade, according to Evan Drellich of CSN New England (Twitter link).
Coca, 18, signed with the Red Sox back on July 2 in 2015 as a 16-year-old and has just one full season of pro ball under his belt. He spent the 2016 campaign with Boston’s affiliate in the Dominican Summer League, hitting .307/.370/.409 with a homer, five doubles, nine triples and 12 stolen bases (in 17 attempts). Baseball America rated Coca as the Red Sox’ No. 25 prospect this offseason, noting that he shows the instincts and defensive aptitude to eventually be an everyday shortstop with above-average bat-to-ball skills and below-average power. Certainly, any up-the-middle player with the potential to stick at his position is a valuable commodity. But, Coca is a long ways from realizing his potential, and there’s a fairly notable attrition rate among promising teenage shortstops.
Regardless of what happens with Coca, the trade has been overwhelmingly lopsided in Milwaukee’s favor to this point. Shaw has gotten off to an outstanding start with the Brewers, hitting .292/.339/.530 with 10 homers, 16 doubles and a triple through 210 plate appearances. While he’s only seen 57 PAs against lefties, he’s held his own in that limited sample, hitting .250/.316/.442. In a larger sample of 161 PAs while holding the platoon advantage, Shaw has laid waste to right-handers with a .307/.348/.560 triple slash.
The Brewers also added minor league righty Josh Pennington, who has yet to pitch in 2017, and minor league infielder Mauricio Dubon in that trade. The 22-year-old Dubon is hitting .294/.346/.383 with 25 steals (in 32 attempts) through 56 games for Milwaukee’s Double-A affiliate in Biloxi.
Thornburg, on the other hand, has yet to pitch for the Red Sox at all due to a nebulous shoulder issue. The righty has been shut down since Spring Training due to ongoing discomfort in his right shoulder, but there’s been no firm timetable placed on his recovery nor any suggestion of surgery to this point in the season. A healthy Thornburg would help to balance the scales on that trade, so to speak, but the strong play from both Shaw and Dubon is only magnified by a lack of infield depth (specifically at third base) that has plagued Boston throughout the 2017 season.
Comments
bdpecore
Man this trade is extremely tilted in the Brewers’ favor. To bad Tyler got injured because he is a very talented pitcher.
Doug
This trade just keeps getting better for the Sox (Cough, cough, sarcasm).
Just Another Fan
First Devers isn’t going to be a 3B, now they lose another interesting prospect, sucks to be a Boston fan (finally, for once in the last 10 years).
Rbase
Euh, do I need to mention Bobby Valentine?…
Lets hope Thornburg comes back healthy. The Brewers did very well to cash in when his value was highest.
kmuel510
As a Brewer fan, I am so far happy with how this trade has turned out (obviously). Lets remember we are only two months in to the season after the trade. This could really be the type of trade that works for both teams. If Thornburg comes back in the second half and the sox win the ‘ship with him as a solid set up man, the sox will take that. I’m not saying that will, but we can’t guarantee it won’t either. Coca is a typical Stearns pick up. He is stacking the brewers system with young players who have potential, hitting on a few of them would make the trades big “wins”.
Jay
I agree… Stearns is looking like a gem. I really like what he has done for the brewers. Fun team to watch living in Milwaukee.
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
Well, padres have solarte and spangenberg available. Also Schimpf if you wanna go super cheap. Schimpf is a true 3 outcome guy and plays a decent 3rd. Walk strikeout homerun. Hed probably play better in Boston.