Brewers To Place Chase Anderson On Disabled List

The Brewers will put right-hander Chase Anderson on the 10-day disabled list, tweets MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy. Milwaukee announced tonight that Anderson exited his start with a strained left oblique muscle that he suffered on a swing at the plate. McCalvy adds that Anderson is facing a “long absence” and notes that the righty said he felt as if he’d been stabbed in the side upon taking the swing that caused the injury.

Oblique strains often lead to an absence in the four to six week range, though there’s no word yet on the severity of the strain. While Grade 1 strains often come with that roughly month-long timetable, Cole Hamels missed upwards of eight weeks with an oblique issue this year. Tyler Skaggs was diagnosed with a Grade 2 oblique strain back on May 1 and was given a projected recovery time of 10 to 12 weeks.

An absence of even a month for Anderson is a terrible loss for the Brewers. The 29-year-old is in the midst of a breakout season, as he’s worked to an outstanding 2.89 ERA with 8.5 K/9, 2.7 BB/9 and a 38.1 percent ground-ball rate in 90 1/3 innings this year. Acquired from the Diamondbacks alongside prospect Isan Diaz (and some of Aaron Hill’s remaining contract) in the trade that sent Jean Segura to Arizona, Anderson avoided arbitration as a Super Two player this offseason and is earning $2.45MM in 2017. He’s controllable for another three years via arbitration.

With Anderson on the shelf, the Brewers will need to fill a spot in what’s been a surprisingly solid rotation. Right-handers Jimmy Nelson, Zach Davies, Matt Garza and Junior Guerra will remain in the starting rotation, but alternatives options Wily Peralta and Brandon Woodruff are both presently on the disabled list. Speculatively speaking, the club could try stretching lefty Josh Hader back out into a starting role, though it seems likelier that he remains in the ’pen, with Milwaukee turning to Paolo Espino, Taylor Jungmann or another depth option from the minors.