Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe looks at nine teams who are trending upward this season and nine teams who are on the downward swing in his latest notes column. These rankings (and Cafardo’s piece in general) contain several hot stove items as teams look to be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline. The highlights…
- The Yankees are looking for a third baseman, according to league sources. Chase Headley got off to a hot start but scuffled badly in May, posting just a .446 OPS in 90 plate appearances last month. Top prospect Gleyber Torres has been getting some reps at third base in the minors amidst rumors that he could be promoted later this season, though New York could prefer a more proven veteran for the hot corner if the team is chasing a pennant. Headley is still owed $21.6MM through the end of the 2018 season, though the Yankees have shown a willingness to reduce the playing time of other highly-paid veterans in the past if they aren’t producing.
- “Most talent evaluators” believe the Dodgers will make a play for the top starter available at the deadline. The Dodgers’ rotation has combined for 6.2 fWAR (second in baseball) and a 3.94 ERA (third in baseball), though given the number of injury concerns within their staff, it wouldn’t be a shock if L.A. pursued yet another notable arm.
- Cafardo also suggests that the Cubs will look to acquire a top starter, even if they’re one of the teams on the “trending down” list. Cafardo believes the retirement of clubhouse leader David Ross has had a bigger impact on the Cubs than the team is willing to admit.
- Some teams that were in on Jose Quintana have cooled their interest thanks to the southpaw’s rough start to the season. There has been some questions about whether Quintana is healthy, though the White Sox say he is healthy. Quintana has a 5.60 ERA in 64 1/3 innings, with career highs in BB/9 (3.36) and homer rate (13%) combining with a career-low 37.8% ground ball rate. On the plus side, he also has a career-best 8.96 K/9 and ERA indicators are all over a run lower than his 5.60 real-world ERA.
- “Don’t look for major subtractions” from the Giants, even if the team doesn’t make any additions at the deadline. Cafardo doesn’t expect the Giants to deal the likes of Johnny Cueto or Jeff Samardzija. I would imagine San Francisco is hoping to make a quick return to contention next season, though if Cueto gives them an indication that he’ll opt out of his contract this winter, a trade could be explored.
- The Rangers are also a team that won’t go into full-scale selling mode, so Cafardo expects them to wait and see if they should pursue starting pitching help for a run at a wild card slot.
- Zack Cozart has often been mentioned in trade rumors over the last couple of years as the Reds have been rebuilding, though one AL GM wonders why Cincinnati hasn’t instead explored an extension with the veteran shortstop. The Reds’ long-term plan is to have Jose Peraza at short and Dilson Herrera at second, so on paper, Cozart makes more sense as a trade chip than a building block. While Cozart is mashing the ball and playing his usual excellent defense, he also turns 32 in August and may be declining by the time the Reds are again ready to contend.
Comments
jonscriff
why not give tyler wade a shot at 3rd? Can’t hurt them givin that headly is ass now
dhd36
He not an ass, he just not good lol
liamsfg
Not “an ass” just “ass” as he so eloquently put it. Just another way to say he’s not doing well.
thegreatcerealfamine
They’re winning and Wade is being groomed to be a Zobrist type! Plenty of time to let Gleyber transition to third at triple A.
mike156
David Ross was clearly an asset to the Cubs but we are talking about a player who was in a total of 883 games in 15 years for seven different teams. He was, of course, with the Red Sox (94 games) and earned his Cafardo Wings there. But to suggest that the overall underperformance of the Cubs is attributable to his absence is a stretch. There was a good Fangraphs piece on this earlier this week.
angelsfan4life412
forgetting losing fowler hurt them as well
benny
u have to remember the calming and his personality Ross that is the pitchers our not same right now also dexter at leadoff was a huge loss plus his locker room presence
seamaholic
Funny how the folksy old white guy who’s now on “Dancing with the Stars” but barely played last year is suddenly the key to their success, while the African American every day leadoff hitter who actually drove their offense is forgotten. Such is life.
bronxbombers
Not everything is about race seamaholic
TheWestCoastRyan
If the Cubs or Dodgers trade for a rental starter he won’t take an extension. Period.
It’s tough to say what Cueto’s value is because of the opt out. 4 years and two months of Cueto (and his hefty salary) are a completely different asset than just two months of Cueto, an acquiring team won’t know which one they are getting until after the trade and Cueto won’t waive his opt-out to facilitate the trade. There would have to be some stipulation that says something to the effect of “If and only if Cueto opts out, the Giants will pay the acquiring team x amount of money and also receive a player to be named later.”
Reds haven’t traded Cozart because there’s no market for rental shortstops at this point.
johnsilver
Why would Duquette want to go to chicago unless he had full authority? Williams as president would be as bad as is Angelos as Owner to deal with. neither have a clue.
thegreatcerealfamine
Dude the Sox won a WS under Williams!
dodgerfan711
I want the dodgers to get archer. Calhoun, sheffield, oaks, rios, stewart are the prospects i see them willing to trade. Not all 5 but some combination.
southi
I’m not saying it would be the ideal situation by any means but I’m wondering if Cozart could slide over to third if an acquiring team has a quality SS already entrenched.
davidcoonce74
You’d be losing a lot of value though because Cozart’s chief asset is the glove.
southi
Oh I agree that Cozart is extremely valuable as a defensive WAS but if the acquiring team already has an above average SS (but one the team doesn’t want to move to third temporarily) and Cozart is better than their thirdbaseman then he still makes the team better. Would it be the best fit? Probably not. Could it work under the right circumstances? I don’t see why not.
yankees500
Good thing we have genious Cafardo over here telling us what teams are not going to sell 2 months from the deadline.