Cardinals Claim Sean Gilmartin

The Cardinals have announced that they’ve claimed lefty Sean Gilmartin from the Mets and optioned him to Triple-A Memphis. The Mets designated Gilmartin for assignment earlier today.
Gilmartin struggled in Triple-A Las Vegas this season, with a 7.05 ERA, 7.5 K/9 and 3.4 BB/9 at the Triple-A level. He is, however, a controllable lefty with big-league experience — he posted a 2.67 ERA, 8.5 K/9 and 2.8 BB/9 for the Mets in 2015 after they took him from the Twins in the Rule 5 Draft the prior winter. He is also capable of starting and can also be optioned, which perhaps might have contributed to the Cardinals’ decision to take a flier on him.
Comments
Mets1234
Gballer
Wow what a major move to help the team
brodafett
This team can only be helped if carpenter, molina, piscotty, wong, diaz, fowler start hitting the damn ball. As long as they stay cold then ted williams couldn’t do much for this team. So, this might not be a big move, but it is a very low risk and potential big gain move. He looked good two years ago for the mets. Perhaps they can figure out what happened and fix it. Perhaps not, but either way it didn’t cost us anything so who cares? Now when/if the offense heats up, besides against the terrible phills, then you can start complaining that they didn’t trade for donaldson or some other big bat. Until the team starts helping themselves it would be very dumb to get rid of top prospects for a bat that can’t carry the entire offense by themselves. The only players that even deserve a paycheck this year are the startering pitchers, gyorko, pham, oh and rosey. The rest should donate their damn money to charity.
cgvillo12
Why don’t you tell us how you really feel
JDGoat
Well that was quick
mchaney317
That’s one of the quickest DFA limbos I’ve ever seen
metseventually
Adios